E-Paper | April 02, 2025

Punjabi intellectual Manzoor Ejaz is no more

A Correspondent Published March 31, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 09:54am
A file photo of Punjabi intellectual Manzoor Ejaz. — via Facebook/razaahmadrumi
A file photo of Punjabi intellectual Manzoor Ejaz. — via Facebook/razaahmadrumi

WASHINGTON: Dr Manzoor Ejaz, a revered mentor to many South Asian intellectuals and scholars in North America and beyond, passed away on Sunday morning. He was 78.

Born in Sahiwal, Ejaz was an economist by profession – earning a PhD in Economics from Howard University in Washington, D.C. He spent over two decades as an economist with the government of the District of Columbia from 1990 to 2012.

Despite his professional accomplishments, his true passion lay in the promotion of literature, philosophy, and cultural studies.

He was a prominent historian of Punjabi literature and made significant contributions to the study and preservation of Punjabi language and poetry. His commitment to the cause of smaller ethnicities and religious minorities, both within Pakistan and abroad, was evident in his writing and advocacy.

He was also a staunch critic of the oppressive regime during Gen Ziaul Haq’s martial law, continuing his intellectual struggle from abroad.

As the chief editor of Wichaa, an online Punjabi portal since 2018, Ejaz kept the flame of Punjabi literature alive. His contributions to literature included a number of significant books, such as Punjab Ki Tareekh Kei Buniyadi Masaa’il.

Another of his seminal works, Waris Shah: The Ideologue, analyzes the perspective of the celebrated Punjabi poet Waris Shah.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

First line of defence

First line of defence

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
Updated 02 Apr, 2025

Not helping

If it's committed to peace in Balochistan, the state must draw a line between militancy and legitimate protest.
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...