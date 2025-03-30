E-Paper | March 30, 2025

Clashes erupt in India-held Kashmir

AFP Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 05:51am

SRINAGAR: Four police personnel and two Kashmiri fighters were killed in India-occupied Kashmir during a drawn-out firefight that also left several police wounded, the Indian army claimed on Saturday.

The clashes began in the rugged and forested area of Kathua, in the south of the occupied territory when a police foot patrol was ambushed, leaving four police personnel dead.

A police spokesman alleged the two slain Kashmiri fighters, who “escaped a cordon by security forces” four days earlier, were “from Pakistan”, without giving any evidence to back up his claim.

“We will not sleep till we stop such activities of our neighbour,” the spokesman said, referring to Pakistan.

India has half a million soldiers permanently deployed in occupied Kashmir since 1989.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...
New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...