E-Paper | March 24, 2025

Turkiye detains nine journalists over protests against Istanbul mayor’s arrest, union says

Reuters Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 02:41pm

Turkish authorities have detained nine journalists who covered overnight protests in several cities against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the Journalists Union of Turkiye said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear why the journalists were detained.

A Turkish court on Sunday jailed Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, pending trial on corruption charges in a move that triggered the country’s biggest protests in more than a decade.

Despite bans on street gatherings in many cities, mostly peaceful anti-government demonstrations were held for a fifth night in a row on Sunday.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) have been calling for protests against the court decision on Imamoglu, which they label as politicised and undemocratic.

The government denies that the investigations are politically motivated and says the courts are independent.

Imamoglu has denied the charges he faces as “unimaginable accusations and slanders” and called for nationwide protests.

In an address to the demonstration in Istanbul’s Sarachane district in front of the municipality building, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said on Sunday that they would continue the protests until Imamoglu was released.

An AFP staff photographer is among the detained journalists, the union said in a post on X.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...
Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...