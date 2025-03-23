Pakistan Day military parade ceremony held in Islamabad

The Pakistan Day Military parade ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad on Sunday and attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs and other dignitaries.

This day commemorates the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan on March 23, 1956.

The ceremony in Islamabad formally began with the national anthem. Fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force presented a fly past at the ceremony.

President Zardari and PM Shehbaz expressed their determination to build a stronger, more prosperous, and progressive Pakistan, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

In their separate messages, they said the nation has been blessed with immense potential.

President Zardari urged every Pakistani to rise above differences, reject division and negativity, and work together to build a prosperous, inclusive and just Pakistan.

He congratulated the entire nation and said that the same spirit that led to the creation of Pakistan can propel us toward a brighter tomorrow.

The president said the road ahead is challenging, but not impossible.

He said the true strength of Pakistan lies in its people, their resilience, hard work and patriotism that have carried this nation through the toughest of times.

President Zardari emphasised that in today’s world, Pakistan must navigate complex realities, tackle economic pressures, and pursue sustainable development.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure its rightful place among the nations of the world.

He said this day stands as a defining moment in the history of South Asia’s Muslims.

He said guided by the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect-a land shaped by their aspirations and values.

He said this year Pakistan Day falls in Ramadan, which is a month of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to faith.

The premier said it is a time that reinforces our collective will and serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice and perseverance-principles embedded in our nation’s very foundation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: “We pay tribute to and honour the unwavering and courageous efforts, vision, and determination of our ancestors that resulted in the establishment of an independent Pakistan.”

“Pakistan is the identity we have forged through tremendous sacrifices. United as one nation, we vow to defend and safeguard it. I call upon my fellow Pakistanis to excel wherever you may be, your achievements represent Pakistan’s achievements,” he was quoted as saying in a statement posted on X by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said: “Let us also honour the struggle and exceptional sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their quest for the inalienable right to self-determination.”

The foreign minister also extended his greetings to Pakistanis living abroad and commended their patriotism.

On Independence Day last year, President Zardari announced the conferment of national awards for 104 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services, excellence, and sacrifices in their respective fields.

The awards were announced on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and were set to be presented to the awardees at an investiture ceremony on Pakistan Day, March 23 (today).