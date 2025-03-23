Armed forces ready to make any sacrifice for Pakistan’s freedom, President Zardari says on Pakistan Day

The Pakistan Day military parade ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad on Sunday and attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs and other dignitaries.

This day commemorates the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan on March 23, 1956.

The ceremony in Islamabad formally began with the national anthem. Fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force presented a fly past at the ceremony.

While speaking at the parade, President Zardari said Pakistan’s armed forces were ready to render any kind of sacrifice as he paid tribute to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for giving unprecedented sacrifices.

“Pakistan is facing geo-political challenges, while their brave armed forces, with support of nation, have been giving unprecedented sacrifices,” he said, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The president said India had always tried to cast an evil eye on Pakistan while Khawarij and other terrorists’ outfits wanted to achieve their evil designs. However, the nation and armed forces were standing in unison and would foil their nefarious designs, he added.

The president stated that fifth-generation warfare had turned into a challenge, adding that Pakistan had the capacity to overcome difficulties.

He stressed the need to strengthen defence and boost economic sectors, including agriculture. He termed the youth an “asset of the nation” and urged the need to equip them with research-based education and the latest technological training.

The president said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was based upon ensuring stability and peace, adding that the country wanted strong ties with its neighbours and the international community based upon mutual respect and shared goals of prosperity.

He reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with “Kashmiri brethren and sisters who had been bracing Indian atrocities” and reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue raising its voice at all global fora for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He also urged all provincial governments to focus on social welfare initiatives.

President Zardari and PM Shehbaz expressed their determination to build a stronger, more prosperous, and progressive Pakistan, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

In their separate messages, they said the nation has been blessed with immense potential.

President Zardari urged every Pakistani to rise above differences, reject division and negativity, and work together to build a prosperous, inclusive and just Pakistan.

He congratulated the entire nation and said that the same spirit that led to the creation of Pakistan can propel us toward a brighter tomorrow.

The president said the road ahead is challenging, but not impossible.

He said the true strength of Pakistan lies in its people, their resilience, hard work and patriotism that have carried this nation through the toughest of times.

President Zardari emphasised that in today’s world, Pakistan must navigate complex realities, tackle economic pressures, and pursue sustainable development.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure its rightful place among the nations of the world.

He said this day stands as a defining moment in the history of South Asia’s Muslims.

He said guided by the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect-a land shaped by their aspirations and values.

He said this year Pakistan Day falls in Ramadan, which is a month of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to faith.

The premier said it is a time that reinforces our collective will and serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice and perseverance-principles embedded in our nation’s very foundation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: “We pay tribute to and honour the unwavering and courageous efforts, vision, and determination of our ancestors that resulted in the establishment of an independent Pakistan.”

“Pakistan is the identity we have forged through tremendous sacrifices. United as one nation, we vow to defend and safeguard it. I call upon my fellow Pakistanis to excel wherever you may be, your achievements represent Pakistan’s achievements,” he was quoted as saying in a statement posted on X by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said: “Let us also honour the struggle and exceptional sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their quest for the inalienable right to self-determination.”

The foreign minister also extended his greetings to Pakistanis living abroad and commended their patriotism.

On Independence Day last year, President Zardari announced the conferment of national awards for 104 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services, excellence, and sacrifices in their respective fields.

The awards were announced on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and were set to be presented to the awardees at an investiture ceremony on Pakistan Day, March 23 (today).