E-Paper | March 19, 2025

FPCCI develops charter of economy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has developed a comprehensive Charter of Economy to foster political consensus for an effective strategy to address challenges.

The charter was presented to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting on Tuesday, seeking to free the country from its economic calamities by prioritising its development and growth, particularly to meet the needs of the growing population, especially the youth, who form the core of Pakistan’s demographic structure.

Senator Noman Wazir Khattak provided a de­­tailed presentation on the proposals and recommendations outlined in the Charter of Economy. The key recommendations in­­cluded reorganising specialised civil services and establishing dedicated groups in critical sectors such as energy, finance, industry, and health to lead policy formulation and ensure informed decision-making.

The charter also called for embracing solar and wind energy, seen as the cheapest sources of power, and proposed keeping wheeling char­ges for the Competi­tive Trading Bilateral Con­tract Market (CTBCM) at a maximum of Rs4 per KWh.

It was also emphasised a greater focus on regional trade and development financial institutions, with proposals for at least 20pc of lending directed toward long-term CAPEX and 10pc toward startup CAPEX.

A stable exchange rate was recommended to support exports and discourage imports that do not comply with the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA). The charter also stressed the importance of a uniform gas pricing structure for industries across the country to promote industrial growth.

Further recommendations included transferring ownership of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to employees, allowing them to manage these enterprises or privatise them, and converting their pension funds into equity. It was proposed strategic reforms on various fronts, including debt management, trade partnerships, tax compliance, energy efficiency, and the exploitation of mineral resources. It also called for a progressive taxation model for agriculture, better governance structures, pension and welfare reforms, digitalisation, and improvements to the bankruptcy laws in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the FPCCI delegation and praised their efforts in preparing a comprehensive and timely charter of economy, noting that such initiatives are crucial at this juncture, even when political parties agree on a common set of economic goals.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...
A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...