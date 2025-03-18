E-Paper | March 18, 2025

Trade ties with UAE

Aamir Yasin Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:49am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to expand bilateral cooperation in the railway sector and other economic domains.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi met with Ahmed Al-Tahiri, the First Secretary of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, at the Ministry of Railways.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in the railway sector. It was noted that relations between the two countries continue to strengthen across all sectors.

Ahmed Al-Tahiri stated that the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE is unwavering, emphasising the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood and mutual respect between the two nations. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Mr Abbasi highlighted that Pakistan Railways is continuously working to improve its services through long-term agreements with domestic and international suppliers. He emphasised that Pakistan offers a business-friendly environment, presenting significant opportunities for investors.

The minister expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in strengthening trade relations with the UAE and further expanding bilateral economic cooperation. During the discussions, both sides deliberated on various aspects of railway operations and mutual trade interests.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025

