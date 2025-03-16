E-Paper | March 16, 2025

Auction of sugar mills land owned by PM’s kin ordered

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ordered an auction of 759 kanals of mortgaged properties belonging to Brother Sugar Mills, owned by close relatives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza scheduled the auction dates for nine properties on April 25, May 2, May 9, and May 16.

A private bank had filed a recovery suit against the sugar mills, which was declared a defaulter in 2016 due to non-payment of a loan.

A counsel for the bank told the court that the proposed proclamation of sale has already been submitted and the right of the judgement debtors (defendants) to file

objections has also been struck off since December 2024.

He said the defendants have not been appearing before the LHC for quite some time.

The judge approved the proclamation of sale filed by the court auctioneers.

Mian Aslam Bashir, Umar Idrees, the first cousins of the prime minister, and others had provided guarantees for the loan.

The auction is being conducted to recover Rs208.378 million from the defaulters.

The mortgaged properties including farms houses are situated in Kasur and Lahore.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...
Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...