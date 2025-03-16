E-Paper | March 16, 2025

Sri Lanka counts nuisance wildlife in bid to protect crops

AFP Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 06:32am
A GOVERNMENT official marks a tally sheet in a village after counting monkeys during a census.—AFP
A GOVERNMENT official marks a tally sheet in a village after counting monkeys during a census.—AFP

ANURADHAPURA: Sri Lanka carried out a nationwide census on Saturday of nuisance wildlife, including monkeys and peacocks, in a bid to prepare countermeasures to protect crops, officials said.

Some 40,000 local officials were deployed to count wild boar, lorises, peacocks, and monkeys near farms and homes during a five-minute period on Saturday morning.

In the north-central district of Anuradhapura, farmer families gathered in open fields to count the animals and record them in sheets provided by the agriculture ministry. “We are having census during a very short time period to ensure there is no double counting,” ministry official Ajith Pushpakumara told reporters in the capital Colombo.“We are expecting that the results will be about 80 per cent accurate. After we have an idea of the number of these animals, we can plan out the next steps to deal with them.”

In Anuradhapura, 200 kilometres north of Colombo, residents were out early in the fields preparing for the census. “We had a very successful count from very enthusiastic participants. They are the farmers who continuously suffer crop damage. Our count was 227 toque monkeys and 65 purple faced langurs,” Chaminda Dissanayake, an agriculture department bureaucrat who conducted the census at Anuradhapura’s Mihintale area said.

Opposition legislator Nalin Bandara criticised the census, calling it a “waste of money”. “This is a complete failure, a waste of money. What about the pests that attack farms at night. They are not being counted,” said Bandara, adding that newer technologies could have been deployed for the counting exercise.

Officials say more than a third of crops are destroyed by wild animals, including elephants, which are protected by law as they are considered sacred. While elephants are major raiders of rice farms and fruit plantations, they were not counted in Saturday’s census.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...
Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...