Maulana’s message

EVER since the rapid rise of global religiously inspired militancy over two decades ago, Muslim governments and ulema have tried to build counter-narratives using religious arguments to checkmate terrorists. On a recent visit to the Darul Uloom Haqqania to condole the deaths of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and others in a suicide bombing, cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman also deployed faith-based arguments to denounce those behind the violence. To his credit, the JUI-F chief was quite bold in his rejection of militancy, saying that killing Muslims was not jihad but terrorism. He pulled no punches, describing those involved in acts of violence as “murderers … criminals”. As Pakistan confronts a fresh wave of terrorist violence, few political or religious leaders are willingly to so openly slam the fanatical forces involved in bloodshed by misinterpreting religious precepts. In that sense, Maulana Fazl’s efforts deserve kudos.

However, it will take more than zealous speeches and fatwas to turn the tide against religiously inspired militancy. Firstly, we have to acknowledge our own mistakes, which have enabled the terrorist threat to grow in lethality and reach. For decades, the state itself promoted jihadi groups, until a U-turn was made post-9/11. Moreover, most clerics themselves were all for using religious fighters in the battlefields of Afghanistan and held Kashmir. Many of the terrorists that today threaten Pakistan were either directly involved in, or inspired by, these conflicts. It should be remembered that the Haqqania madressah itself was considered a ‘jihad university’ for mentoring many of the leaders that would go on to form the Afghan Taliban. The problem now is that most jihadi fighters and ideologues refuse to end their ‘struggle’ on the advice of the state or mainstream clerics. In fact, takfiri groups look upon Muslim governments and moderate clerics as ‘apostates’. So while Maulana Fazl’s words may have an effect on young madressah students or those sitting on the fence, they will do little to dissuade hardened fighters. Plus, attempts have been made in the past, such as the Paigham-i-Pakistan fatwa in 2018, as well as Gen Musharraf’s ‘enlightened moderation’ scheme, to use religious arguments against militants, with limited results.

Without doubt, it is important for influential clerics to speak with one voice against terrorism. But a lot more is required to truly defeat the monster of militancy. This includes kinetic action, as well as deradicalisation efforts. It must also be said that the mushroom growth of seminaries — with little to no oversight by the state — also aids extremism and contributes to militancy. The road to a more moderate and peaceful Pakistan is a long one, but it is essential that the state and the ulema play their part in pointing the nation in the right direction.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2025