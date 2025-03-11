E-Paper | March 11, 2025

Maulana’s message

Editorial Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 08:01am

EVER since the rapid rise of global religiously inspired militancy over two decades ago, Muslim governments and ulema have tried to build counter-narratives using religious arguments to checkmate terrorists. On a recent visit to the Darul Uloom Haqqania to condole the deaths of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and others in a suicide bombing, cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman also deployed faith-based arguments to denounce those behind the violence. To his credit, the JUI-F chief was quite bold in his rejection of militancy, saying that killing Muslims was not jihad but terrorism. He pulled no punches, describing those involved in acts of violence as “murderers … criminals”. As Pakistan confronts a fresh wave of terrorist violence, few political or religious leaders are willingly to so openly slam the fanatical forces involved in bloodshed by misinterpreting religious precepts. In that sense, Maulana Fazl’s efforts deserve kudos.

However, it will take more than zealous speeches and fatwas to turn the tide against religiously inspired militancy. Firstly, we have to acknowledge our own mistakes, which have enabled the terrorist threat to grow in lethality and reach. For decades, the state itself promoted jihadi groups, until a U-turn was made post-9/11. Moreover, most clerics themselves were all for using religious fighters in the battlefields of Afghanistan and held Kashmir. Many of the terrorists that today threaten Pakistan were either directly involved in, or inspired by, these conflicts. It should be remembered that the Haqqania madressah itself was considered a ‘jihad university’ for mentoring many of the leaders that would go on to form the Afghan Taliban. The problem now is that most jihadi fighters and ideologues refuse to end their ‘struggle’ on the advice of the state or mainstream clerics. In fact, takfiri groups look upon Muslim governments and moderate clerics as ‘apostates’. So while Maulana Fazl’s words may have an effect on young madressah students or those sitting on the fence, they will do little to dissuade hardened fighters. Plus, attempts have been made in the past, such as the Paigham-i-Pakistan fatwa in 2018, as well as Gen Musharraf’s ‘enlightened moderation’ scheme, to use religious arguments against militants, with limited results.

Without doubt, it is important for influential clerics to speak with one voice against terrorism. But a lot more is required to truly defeat the monster of militancy. This includes kinetic action, as well as deradicalisation efforts. It must also be said that the mushroom growth of seminaries — with little to no oversight by the state — also aids extremism and contributes to militancy. The road to a more moderate and peaceful Pakistan is a long one, but it is essential that the state and the ulema play their part in pointing the nation in the right direction.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Maulana’s message
11 Mar, 2025

Maulana’s message

The problem now is that most jihadi fighters, ideologues refuse to end their "struggle" on advice of state or mainstream clerics.
President’s speech
11 Mar, 2025

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Zardari, addressing Monday’s joint session of parliament to mark the start of a new parliamentary...
Indian takeover
11 Mar, 2025

Indian takeover

BY the time the Champions Trophy final ended, the only indicators that the tournament had been hosted by Pakistan...
Mosquito season
10 Mar, 2025

Mosquito season

AS temperatures rise, the threat of dengue looms large over Pakistan. Its warning signs have already arrived. Dengue...
Reckless rhetoric
10 Mar, 2025

Reckless rhetoric

ONCE again, the Indian leadership gave in to their worst impulses, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar...
Water scarcity
Updated 10 Mar, 2025

Water scarcity

The need to meet climate challenge is even greater when Pakistan is prone to multiple disastrous events at the same time.