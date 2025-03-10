E-Paper | March 10, 2025

President to address joint session today

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari will address a joint session of parliament for the eighth time on Monday.

Mr Zardari, who is serving as president of the cou­ntry for the second time, has already addre­ssed the joint sitting of parliament for seven times, including the one during the present regime last year.

It is expected that the PTI-led opposition will stage a noisy protest during his speech as it had done last year when President Zardari addre­ssed the joint sitting.

In his last year’s address, Presi­dent Zardari had highlighted the need for shunning political hatred and establishing political harmony to overcome the crisis confronting Pakistan toge­ther.

He had also underlined the need for eradicating terrorism, ens­u­ring ease of doing business, focusing on health and education, poverty etc.

President Zardari has called the joint sitting, to be attended by MNAs and senators, at 3pm on Monday.

As per Article 56 of the Constitution, the president addresses both houses of parliament at the start of the first session of each parliamentary year. The NA secretariat has made strict security measures for the joint session.

Sources in the Presidency told Dawn that in his Monday’s address, President Zardari would outline the federal government’s performance and governance issues.

The address comes at a time when differences between the ruling coalition partners, PML-N and Mr Zardari’s PPP, have started becoming more visible. While the PPP has no ministers in the federal cabinet, its votes are integral to the survival of the ruling coalition.

Several leaders including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently expressed displeasure over what they called the “indifferent attitude” of the PML-N with its ally. PPP leaders complained of being sidelined particularly in Punjab, where the PML-N is in power.

Also, the PPP-led Sindh government has strongly opposed the PML-N government’s move to carve out new canals from the Indus River to irrigate barren land in Punjab`s Cholistan area. The Sindh government claims the new canals would reduce the province’s share of water and may turn the cultivable land barren.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2025

