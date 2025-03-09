E-Paper | March 09, 2025

Youth trapped under avalanche pulled out alive in Neelum Valley

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 06:31am
A teenage traveller trapped under an avalanche in the Gurez area of Neelum Valley was rescued alive by local residents with the help of army personnel after an hour-long effort on March 8, 2025.
A teenage traveller trapped under an avalanche in the Gurez area of Neelum Valley was rescued alive by local residents with the help of army personnel after an hour-long effort on March 8, 2025.

MUZAFFARABAD: A teenage traveller trapped under an avalanche in the Gurez area of Neelum Valley was rescued alive by local residents with the help of army personnel after an hour-long effort on Saturday, police said.

According to details, a passenger jeep travelling from Kel to Halmat got stuck in a snow-covered section of the road at Seri Mor around 4:25pm.

As the passengers disembarked to push the vehicle free, an avalanche suddenly struck, sweeping it nearly 200 feet down to the right bank of the Neelum River.

One of the passengers, 16-year-old Usman, was buried under the snow, while the other three — Amjad, 25, Younus, 30, and the driver, Farooq, 27 — were carried down with the glacier to the riverbank, sustaining minor injuries.

However, after an hour of relentless efforts, locals and army personnel successfully pulled Usman out alive from beneath the snow.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has been actively clearing snow from roads in the Gurez region.

However, according to police, seven to eight inches of snow remained at the accident site, causing the vehicle to get stuck and triggering the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning groups
Updated 09 Mar, 2025

Banning groups

The state’s approach of banning groups, and then letting them operate with new monikers, must be revisited.
Targeting students
09 Mar, 2025

Targeting students

THE Trump administration’s mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ is well underway, and, in true Trumpian ...
Torkham dispute
09 Mar, 2025

Torkham dispute

THE Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has remained closed for two weeks, after a dispute over border...
Miles to go
Updated 08 Mar, 2025

Miles to go

The realisation that a large part of Pakistan’s misfortunes is a consequence of women’s oppression is lost on the rulers.
Egyptian plan
08 Mar, 2025

Egyptian plan

AS the Gaza ceasefire faces an uncertain future, the Arab world has endorsed a new proposal for the occupied...
PIA taking off?
08 Mar, 2025

PIA taking off?

IN the second round, the government says it is going to make prospective buyers of PIA an offer they can’t refuse....