Pakistani national illegally residing in Texas deported from US

Dawn.com Published March 8, 2025 Updated March 8, 2025 12:56pm
Syed Rizvi was arrested in Dallax, Texas on Jan 31 and deported from US on Feb 28, 2025 as he was identified as an illegal immigrant. — Photo via Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A Pakistani national illegally residing in the US has been deported after his removal was ordered earlier, immigration authorities in Dallas, Texas said.

The development comes amid a crackdown on illegal immigration launched after President Donald Trump took office, with hundreds being arrested and deported.

Pakistanis were also among a group of nearly 100 migrants deported from the US to Panama last month.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Dallas “removed” 56-year-old Syed Rizvi to his home country on Feb 25, the department said in a statement issued on Feb 28.

“Rizvi was residing in Dallas, Texas without authorisation prior to his removal,” the statement said.

The Pakistani man was deported from the US “after being identified by US intelligence sources as a national security priority, designated as removable per the Immigration and Nationality Act”, ICE noted.

His removal was ordered by an immigration judge on Jan 24, ICE said. Subsequently, he was arrested by Dallas Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) on January 31, following a routine traffic stop.

Rizvi had entered the US legally on Sept 20, 2017 near the New York port of entry and violated the terms of his admission, ICE stated.

The ICE department provided a helpline on which US residents could contact to report crimes and suspicious activity, or they could fill out an online form.

