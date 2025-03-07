Harassment scam at Faisalabad hospital: Action launched against two doctors, nine others

LAHORE: In the wake of a big harassment scam at the Children’s Hospital Faisalabad involving an organised gang of 11 officials, including two doctors, the Punjab government has initiated major action against them under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) Act.

The initial probe committee of the health department held them guilty of harassment and declared that it was an organised gang that harassed the female employees of the hospital.

“The competent authority, in due consideration of facts of the case, is of the considered opinion that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the employees under Section 3 of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006, on account of the following charges of misconduct and inefficiency,” reads the inquiry report.

It declared that a dental surgeon (BPS-17) was the key member of the gang.“You misused your authority to pressure female employees into personal relationships and contributed to a hostile work environment,” reads the report addressing the doctor.

It stated that a medical officer (BPS-17) supported and protected the gang, ignored their (the victims) complaints, refused to take action and allowed the harmful culture of misconduct to continue.

Two security supervisors were accused of neglect for failing to take action against the harassment of female staff and negligence, saying that both of them supported the group involved in harassment. A dental attendant was accused of being a member of the gang and assisting the group in intimidation, violating workplace ethics.

The report declared that a driver, two ward boys, a dental attendant, a ward servant and a stretcher-bearer were also involved in harassment of female staff, pressuring them into unwanted friendships and failure to maintain professional workplace conduct.

“The competent authority, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006, has appointed Prof Dr Asma Mushtaq, Professor of Pediatrics (BS-20), Children Hospital, Faisalabad, to conduct inquiry against aforementioned accused(s) on the recommendation of the probe committee in terms of Section 5 read with Section 9 of the Act,” reads a notification issued by the health department.It directed the accused officials to submit their written defence to the inquiry officer within seven days.

“If they fail to submit their written defence within the prescribed period, it shall be presumed that either they have no defence to offer or they have declined to offer the same and have accepted the charges,” says the notification.

The health department also appointed an additional medical superintendent (Admn), of the Children Hospital Faisalabad as departmental representative in the inquiry.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2025