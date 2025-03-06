E-Paper | March 06, 2025

FPCCI raises concerns over changes to election rules

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Fed­eration of Pakistan Cham­bers of Commerce and In­­dustry (FPCCI) on Wedn­esday expressed concerns about its exclusion from the process of amending the Trade Organisation Act 2013 and urged that the amendments be implemented from 2026.

An FPCCI delegation raised this issue in a meeting with Commerce Minis­ter Jam Kamal Khan. The amendments to the Trade Organisation Act 2013 were enacted on Jan 24 after President Asif Ali Zardari signed the amended bill into law.

An official announcement said that Mr Kamal constituted a committee to investigate the issue and reach a consensus. The re­­commendations of the co­­mmittee will be then taken up with the federal cabinet, the minister assu­red the FPCCI delegation.

All chambers and associations elected their office-bearers through an election process held between Sept 24 and Dec 24 under the DGTO Rules for a two-year term. However, following recent amendments to the DGTO rules, it was announced that elections would be held again this year for another two-year term.

This demand from the commerce ministry has ra­­i­­sed significant concer­­ns within the business community, which voiced their frustration during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025

