New Zealand crush South Africa to face India in Champions Trophy final

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson struck hundreds as New Zealand eased to a 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday to set up a rematch with India in the Champions Trophy final.

Ravindra made 108 off 101 balls, and Williamson hit 102 off 94 deliveries as New Zealand posted a Champions Trophy record of 362-6 before restricting South Africa to 312-9.

David Miller finished unbeaten on 100, but his 67-ball innings came in vain with the game already well out of reach, as South Africa suffered their fifth Champions Trophy semi-final defeat after those in 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2013.

South Africa won the first edition of the tournament in Bangladesh in 1998, when it was named the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner excelled with the ball and took 3-43 with his left-arm spin, breaking a 105-run partnership for South Africa’s second wicket by removing rival skipper Temba Bavuma for 56.

Bavuma started slowly before steadying the innings with Rassie van der Dussen, who scored a fluent 69 before being deceived by a beautiful delivery from Santner.

Santner then dealt a critical blow when he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for three, caught by a diving Matt Henry at long-on, dashing South Africa’s hopes of pulling off the highest chase in the tournament’s history.

Ravindra (1-20) had Aiden Markram caught and bowled for 31, while Glenn Phillips chipped in with 2-27 as South Africa crumbled against spin.

Earlier today, Ravindra and Williamson set the foundations for a big total on a batting-friendly Gaddafi Stadium pitch after New Zealand won the toss and batted first.

Daryl Mitchell clubbed 49 off 37 balls, and Phillips smashed a 27-ball 49 not out as the Black Caps plundered 110 runs in the last 10 overs and 66 in the last five.

South Africa’s bowling line-up struggled right from the start as Ravindra and Will Young (21) put on 48 for the opening stand.

It was followed by a magnificent 164-run partnership for the second wicket between Ravindra and Williamson that put the New Zealanders on track for a massive total, as the duo scored at will with some delightful strokes.

Ravindra completed his fifth ODI hundred — all coming in ICC events — from 93 balls with a two off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson reached his 15th ODI hundred with a ramped boundary, his third three-figure score in as many matches against South Africa.

It was Rabada who finally ended the partnership by dismissing Ravindra, who was caught behind. Ravindra hit 13 fours and one six in total.

Williamson chipped Wiaan Mulder into the hands of Lungi Ngidi in the 40th over after hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

Mitchell and Phillips added some late impetus after South Africa had briefly dragged things back to give themselves hope of limiting the score to under 350. Fast bowler Ngidi finished with 3-72, while Rabada ended with figures of 2-70.

Australia posted the previous highest Champions Trophy total with a successful chase of 356-5 against England in the group stage, also in Lahore.

Both sides are former winners of the Champions Trophy in its past iterations. South Africa won in 1998 and New Zealand were victors in 2000 when the tournament was called the ICC Knockout Trophy.

White-ball title triumphs have eluded both sides since, and although both teams have gone far in ICC tournaments, they have never been able to cross the finish line.

This semi-final was the final Champions Trophy match to be played in Pakistan after India refused to travel to hosts Pakistan over unspecified reasons and qualified for the final match, which will now be held in Dubai.

Both semifinalists have had a rigorous travel itinerary in the lead up to this match due to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, with the Champions Trophy schedule coming under heavy fire, many accusing it of favouring India.

Pakistan’s javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem (L) carries the ICC Champions trophy before the start of the one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5. — AFP)

New Zealand played Pakistan in the tournament opener on Feb 19 before playing Bangladesh in their second Group ‘A’ game five days later. Their clash against India came another six days later, but it’s been a squeeze between that game and the semi-final, especially since they had to travel from Dubai to Lahore.

South African captain Temba Bavuma hinted on Tuesday that the unnecessary trip to Dubai for his side could have been avoided after the team had to spend an ultimately pointless day in Dubai before reaching Lahore on Monday afternoon ahead of their semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Speaking about the match, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said, “Obviously the first goal was to make it to the semi-finals,” while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, with his side having been beaten finalists at the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups while also making it to the final four at the 2023 edition.

“Tomorrow’s match is obviously a knockout and it’s all about whoever can turn up on the day. Hopefully that’s us tomorrow,” he continued.

South Africa lost in the semi-finals at the 2015 and 2023 World Cups. For them, the Champions Trophy was about making the final step and shedding the ‘chokers’ tag.

“We’ll approach it as we normally would,” Bavuma told reporters when asked if there was added pressure. “We obviously want to play our best cricket tomorrow. We understand this year will obviously come with a set of challenges. We will have to play accordingly but I think we’ll consider this just another game, another game for us.”

South Africa went into the match having been unbeaten in their group, although with some fitness concerns over star batter Aiden Markram.

Speaking to Dawn.com after their win against England, when asked about how the players felt about South Africa’s record of not winning an ICC ODI trophy since 1998, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj had said, “I think those are past generations, we are the more recent generation and I think we’ve had a significant amount of success since then as a nation.”

“We play together as a unit, and we’ve made it to the semi-final of the previous ICC World Cup as well as the final of the T20 World Cup,” Maharaj continued.

“Now we’re looking at another semi-final, and the guys are motivated more than anything,” he said.

“We can’t dwell on the past, but we can pave the way forward,” he added.

New Zealand beat South Africa at the same venue recently, during the tri-nation series that preceded the Champions Trophy. However, South Africa were missing most of their big-hitters.

“I think it [that match] gave us a look at the New Zealand team,” said Bavuma. “I think that team we played against, I don’t think it will be too far from that tomorrow. Obviously from our side it will be different players from that team. I guess there’s a difference there.”

Having lifted the tri-nations title, Santner’s men won their opening two matches of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan and Bangladesh before falling in their final group game to India on a spin track in Dubai. However, they’re now back to familiar pitches in Pakistan and Santner is satisfied with the squad at his disposal.

“I think, like our squad, they’ve got all aspects covered … Lahore will probably not be spinning as much as Dubai. We’ve seen how good Keshav Maharaj has been for a long time and [Tabriz] Shamsi’s there and also Markram can be tidy with the ball.

“So, I think they’re obviously pretty well balanced. I don’t think we’ll potentially get as much spin as there was in Dubai. So, I think that’s better for our batters if it doesn’t spin that much.”

Additional reporting from Umaid Wasim and Abyan Amir