E-Paper | March 03, 2025

Syria forms penal to draft constitutional declaration for transition

AFP Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 06:05am
This handout picture released by the Syrian Presidency shows Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (C) meeting with members of the committee to draft a constitutional declaration for the country’s transition after the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus on March 2, 2025. — AFP
This handout picture released by the Syrian Presidency shows Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (C) meeting with members of the committee to draft a constitutional declaration for the country’s transition after the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus on March 2, 2025. — AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced on Sunday the formation of a committee to draft a constitutional declaration for the country’s transition after the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

The new authorities are focused on rebuilding Syria and its institutions after Assad’s removal on December 8, ending more than half a century of his family’s iron-fisted rule and 13 years of devastating war.

The presidency announ­ced “the formation of a committee of experts”, including one woman, tasked with drafting “the constitutional declaration that regulates the transitional phase” in Syria.

The seven-member committee would “submit its proposals to the president”, it said in a statement, without specifying a timeframe.

In late January, Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which spearheaded Assad’s overthrow, was appointed interim president for an unspecified period. Syria’s new authorities have repealed the Assad-era constitution, and Sharaa has said rewriting it could take up to three years.

In late January, Sharaa promised a “constitutional declaration” to serve as a “legal reference” during the country’s transitional period. Sunday’s announcement came “based on the Syrian people’s aspirations in building their state based on the rule of law, and building on the outcomes of the Syrian national dialogue conference”, said the presidency.

It also came “with the aim of preparing the legal framework regulating the transitional phase”, it added.

A national dialogue conference held this week in Damascus set out a path for the new Syria.

Members

The committee includes Abdul Hamid al-Awak, who holds a doctorate in constitutional law and lectures at a university in Turkiye, and Yasser al-Huwaish, who was appointed this year as dean of Damascus university’s law faculty.

It also includes Bahia Mardini — the sole woman — a journalist with a doctorate in law who has been living in Britain, and Ismail al-Khalfan, who holds a doctorate in law specialising in international law, and who this year was appointed law faculty dean at Aleppo university.

Another committee member, Mohammed Reda Jalkhi, holds a doctorate in law specialising in international law from Idlib university, where he graduated in 2023.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...
The vanquished
Updated 02 Mar, 2025

The vanquished

A system of justice that is publicly perceived to be skewed cannot deliver judgements that the public will accept unquestioningly as objective and just.
Cricket overhaul
02 Mar, 2025

Cricket overhaul

PAKISTAN’S team management has pleaded for time and patience. Cricket head coach Aaqib Javed took responsibility...
Local representation?
02 Mar, 2025

Local representation?

THE disdain that major political parties harbour towards local governments is no secret. No party in power wants to...