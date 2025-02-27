Abu Dhabi crown prince lands in Pakistan on one-day official visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Rawalpindi on Thursday on a one-day official visit focused on investment and economic cooperation.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

President Asif Ali Zardari, his daughter MNA Aseefa Zardari-Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, along with others, received the crown prince after he landed at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase.

Prince Khaled shook hands with the president, the premier, and the deputy PM as they greeted him.

Officials said several ag­­reeme­nts and memora­n­­d­u­­ms of understanding (MoUs) wo­­u­ld be signed during the visit to enha­n­­ce co­­laboration in multiple sectors, fostering long-term economic partnerships.

“This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership,” the FO had said yesterday.

It said the crown prince would engage with the Pakistani leadership on matters of mutual interest while reinforcing historical ties and fostering economic and investment cooperation, adding that both nations would sign agreements “to bolster [the] existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors”.

“These commitments are expected to open new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both the countries and their peoples,” the FO said.

“Pakistan and the UAE have always enjoyed a relationship characterised by mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations,” the FO noted.

It added that the crown prince’s visit “demonstrated both countries’ commitment to “elevate the mutual cooperation, reflective of growing partnership and robust people-to-people linkages”.

According to the FO, the crown prince was set to be accompanied on the trip by ministers, senior officials and prominent members of the business community.

Pakistan and the UAE witnessed a high-level interaction on February 11, when PM Shehbaz met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. The premier was visiting the Gulf country to present Pakistan’s case for climate finance at the World Governments Summit.

More to follow