PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral ties: report

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be embarking on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan today with the aim of enhancing bilateral relations with the Central Asian country, the state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are strengthening ties through trade and economic cooperation. A $1 billion trade deal was signed in 2023, and plans for further collaboration, including a roadmap for industrial cooperation, show the two sides’ commitment to boosting regional connectivity.

Last month, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev had announced his government’s plan to introduce a new direct flight route between Tashkent and Karachi this year, describing it as a “significant step to foster closer ties between the two nations.”

According to the report, the prime minister will be visiting the country at the official invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“The prime minister and president of Uzbekistan, during their meeting, will discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation including connectivity, economic cooperation, trade, investment, energy, defence and security, regional stability, and education,” the report said.

The report further said that the prime minister is set to address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan business forum with businessmen from both countries to enhance bilateral ties.

During the visit, several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and agreements between the two countries are expected to be signed, according to the report.

The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan has grown substantially over the last few years, from $27 million in 2019-20 to $126m in 2022-23.