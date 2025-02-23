Champions Trophy: Imam, Babar off the mark as India sends pacers from both ends

Rizwan-led team needs drastic turnaround as its defence looks in disarray after NZ defeat.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in their blockbuster Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday.

Match summary by Abyan Amir: India are off to a rocky start after the first two overs. The Indian new ball bowlers seem to be really feeling the pressure of the occasion, they’ve bowled a total of six wides so far!

Live coverage

Over 3 - 14/0

And away we go! Babar Azam hit the first and second boundary of the innings. The newsroom is happy but cautious. We don’t want to jinx it. King Babar, this is your time to shine. A lifetime of monarchy awaits.

The fans in the stadium are chanting: “India, India.”

“It’s a strange one for Pakistan, they have to put all the criticism at the back of their minds. All the pitches in this Champions Trophy are so different,” says Aatif Nawaz, special BBC correspondent, on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

An India fan cheers during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s run-rate in the first 10 overs in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final is 4.7. Only Afghanistan and Ireland, among Test playing nations, are slower, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Over 2 - 10/0

Indian seamer Harshit Rana began from the other end and gave away four runs in the over, two from Babar’s bat to start the Pakistani batters innings while Imam took a single. Another wide in the over brings the Pakistan total to 10 after two overs.

Today, we’re also going to be checking in with ChatGPT for cricketing input. When so much of the match for Pakistani fans depends on “qudrat ka nizam” (Saqlain said it, not us), we thought why not.

We started with the most obvious question:

Who will win the Champions Trophy 2025 Pak vs India match?

ChatGPT said:

I can’t predict the outcome of the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India, as the result will depend on various factors like team form, players’ performance, conditions, and tactics during the match. Both teams have a rich cricketing history and have produced thrilling contests in the past.

Over 1 - Pak - 6/0

Pacer Mohammad Shami is going to bowl the fist over.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India in their last match against Bangladesh, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Imam is on strike. Godspeed team Green. As Shami was charging in for the first delivery, the crowd roars.

Fans cheer before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

The nerves are getting the better of Shami, as he’s handed Pakistan three free runs through wides.

Imam is off the mark with that cut towards third-man, Babar will now face his first ball of the match.

A fourth and a fifth wide! Shami must be sweating bullets. They the first over is the longest, but we in the newsroom never realised it was literal.

A single from the bat brings Pakistan’s total to six in the over with 11 deliveries.

The national anthems are being played. The guests first, then the hosts. It’s a balmy 31C day, with humidity in the 40 per cent range. The temperature is high, and not least because of the heat that comes with a Pakistan-India match.

Pakistan’s players stand for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (C) and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma (R) look on after the toss before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan have one change since their last match against New Zealand, with Imam-ul-Haq replacing Fakhar Zaman as the latter has been ruled out of the tournament after being injured in Pakistan’s opening match in Karachi.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are unchanged since their last encounter against Bangladesh at the same stadium, which they won by six wickets.

India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing government advice, will be playing all their matches in Dubai and kicked off their Group ‘A’ campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

The rivals last met in an ODI at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.

India know a victory will put them in sight of the semi-finals, while Pakistan are playing for survival in the tournament after their loss to New Zealand in the opener.