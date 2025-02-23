Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq lose wickets; 22 overs conclude.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Pakistan are batting in their blockbuster Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday.

Match summary by Abyan Amir: After 20 overs Pakistan are 79 for the loss of two wickets with just 27 runs coming off the last 10 overs. The Indian pacers bowled on the back of a length with the odd bouncer completely drying up runs after the powerplay. Mohammad Shami was reintroduced into the attack and bowled better compared to his first spell. Hardik has been the pick of the Indian bowlers so far, bowling with immaculate line and length.

As soon as spin was brought back in the form of Axar Patel’s left-arm spin, the first ball was slapped by Saud Shakeel to the boundary. This was Pakistan’s first boundary after 32 balls. The left-handed Saud will be key along with Skipper Mohammad Rizwan in countering the Indian spinners through the middle overs of the innings while the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will try to keep his fast bowlers on at least from one end.

Live coverage (refresh for updates)

Over 22 - Pak - 86/2

India’s Rohit Sharma reacts with Virat Kohli. — Reuters

Four singles came from Kuldeep’s third over as Pakistan’s score continued to trickle in with the speed of a glacier melting in January. Pakistan’s runs stood at 86 with the loss of two wickets with 22 overs gone.

Over 21 - Pak - 82/2

The situation deteriorated from bad to worse as the incredibly slow start continued, both batters looking to protest their wicket from what it seems. Three singles from Rana’s fifth ended the 21st over with Pakistan’s score at 82 for the loss of two wickets.

Over 20 - Pak - 79/2

Pakistan ended the first 20 overs with an alarming number of dot balls: 80 of them, with Pakistan’s score at 79 for the loss of two wickets after two runs came from Yadav who replaced Axar.

As the commentator notes, “Rizwan wants to break free”. One thing to note: the run rate has now dipped below 4.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.— AFP

Pakistan’s run-rate has come down from 5.2 in the first 10 overs to 2.7 in the next 10, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

“There are so many gaps to rotate the strike. Pakistan need to start hitting it about but can’t get too reckless. I think 270 will be a really good score,” Alex Hartley, former England player, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

View this post on Instagram

BBC notes: The average first-innings score at the Dubai International Stadium is 218, with the average winning score at the ground 258. Pakistan’s highest total at the ground was the 307-7 they made against Australia in March 2019 in a match they lost to Australia by 20 runs.

Over 19 - Pak - 77/2

Rana replaced Hardik as the veteran Indian all-rounder finished an amazing spell of six overs giving away only 18 runs and taking the prized wicket of Babar. Rana followed the pacer wonderfully, giving away only three runs to end the 19th over with Pakistan’s score at 77 for the loss of two wickets.

The run rate is slowing down. At 4.05, Pakistan will not have a defendable total.

View this post on Instagram

Fans watch a live telecast at a restaurant in Amritsar on February 23, 2025, screening the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai. — AFP Fans watch a live telecast at a restaurant in Amritsar on February 23, 2025, screening the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai. — AFP

Over 18 - Pak - 74/2

The batters seemed unfazed as the sluggish start from the Green Team continued. Two singles from Axar end the spinner’s third over with Pakistan’s score at 74 for the loss of two wickets after 18 overs.

Over 17 - Pak - 72/2

Hardik continued from the other and kept it very tight, only giving away just two runs to bring Pakistan’s total to 72 for the loss of two wickets after 17 overs.

The ground is a tough one. ESPN Cricinfo notes: “As advertised, this is not a 300 plays 300 game. Aim for 260. Then if you have wickets in hand in the last 10 overs, get to 280.”

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 16 - Pak - 70/2

Saud scored a boundary after 32 deliveries after Sharma changed his bowler, bringing spinner Patel back on. A boundary and three singles end the over with seven runs taking Pakistan’s score to 70 for the loss of two wickets in 16 overs.

Analysis by Abyan Amir: As soon as spin was reintroduced in the form of lefty Axar Patel, the first ball was slapped by Saud Shakeel to the boundary. This was Pakistan’s first boundary after 32 balls.

Fans wave national flags of Pakistan (R) and India during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 15 - Pak - 63/2

Hardik started the 15th over as Pakistan struggled to take singles to keep the scoreboard ticking, but not for lack of trying. The bowlers kept it very tight. Good line and length ends the 15th over for two singles, bringing Pakistan’s total to 63 for the loss of two wickets. The last boundary from the Green Team came more than five overs ago.

The newsroom is quiet as a mouse right now. The tension in the air is palpable, even as Rizwan and Saud appear to be digging in despite the pacers’ pressure.

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

“What can Pakistan do at this stage? At times, playing the ball with positive intent can calm you down. This pause should bring the question up to this pair. The rhythm has gone in this partnership, they look deflated. To win this competition they need to be bossing it. At the moment they are just surviving,” says former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 14 - Pak - 61/2

Dot balls started piling up pressure on the Green Team as India kept their fielding tight, according to Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar. Two singles the Shami over bring Pakistan score to 61 for the loss of two wickets after 14 overs.

Analysis by Abyan Amir: The Indian skipper has turned to his fast bowlers as both Pakistani batters are decent players of spin. Mohammad Shami is back into the attack and has bowled better so far compared to his first spell.

“Pakistan want to keep doing routine stuff, rotate the strike, keep getting runs but they can’t afford to lose anymore wickets,” says Ramiz Raja, former PCB chairman, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

India’s Hardik Pandya (R) delivers a ball as Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 13 - Pak - 59/2

Hardik Pandya kept it very tight in his fourth over as he gave away only a single to end the 13th over with Pakistan’s score at 59 for the loss of two wickets.

Spectators cheer during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Some trivia for you, courtesy ESPNCricinfo: 1,299 runs for Mohammed Rizwan in the middle overs (11-40) in ODIs in the last three years. Only five players have more. Three of the lot are involved in this game, Shubman Gill and Babar Azam being the others.

Over 12 - Pak - 58/2

Shami was brought back into the attack with Saud and Rizwan rotating the strike, taking three singles from the first three deliveries. Shami kept it tight to close the over with three dots bringing Pakistan’s total to 58 for the loss of two wickets after 12 overs.

Meanwhile, here are where the teams stand in Group A.

“This is a critical period where Pakistan can’t afford to hit the snooze button but they also can’t lose anymore wickets. This partnership will have to try and find a rhythm,” Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 11 - Pak - 55/2

Saud and Rizwan tried to rotate the strike after the powerplay but a good over from Hardik conceded just three from it with Pakistan’s score at 55 for the loss of two wickets after 11 overs.

Meanwhile, we asked another question from our robot friend.

What’s the emotional difference between Pakistan and India cricket fans?

ChatGPT said: While both Indian and Pakistani cricket fans share an intense emotional connection to the sport, the key differences lie in how their historical contexts shape the fan experience. Indian fans often feel a sense of pride in their consistent success and vast cricketing infrastructure, while Pakistani fans experience a deeper emotional resilience, celebrating the team’s ability to defy the odds. The India-Pakistan rivalry elevates this dynamic, creating moments of immense passion, pride, and heartache for both sets of fans.

Over 10 - Pak - 52/2

Imam-ul-Haq got caught run out trying to steal a run by Patel from mid off, sending both Pakistani openers to the pavilion. The skipper was next to come to the crease and smashed Kuldeep Yadav — who replaced Patel — for a boundary towards midwicket. Five runs and a wicket from the over brought Pakistan’s total at 52 for the loss of two wickets after 10 overs.

India’s Axar Patel celebrates as he runs-out Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (bottom) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

View this post on Instagram

Let’s break the tension shall we? An Indian spinner told a Pakistani batsman, ‘Hope you brought your specs today — my deliveries are so sharp they might just need a close-up!’

India’s Axar Patel (L) throws the ball to run-out Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Analysis by Dawn correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Imam-ul-Haq’s dismissal is a brain fade moment Pakistan and India players are always vulnerable to given the scale of the occasion. This is why it’s said to be a clash that’s played more in the head then on the field.

India edging ahead on the live-win probability after our two back-to-back wickets.

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Ahmed Ali: The accumulation of dot balls created a sense of desperation, prompting a rash attempt at a single, which ultimately led to Imam-ul-Haq’s downfall.

Over 9 - Pak - 47/1

Babar got out to a Hardik Pandya delivery on the second ball of the over as he found the batter’s outside edge after getting dispatched for a boundary. Leg byes started Saud Shakeel’s innings as Hardik’s first three balls of his second over went for eight runs and a wicket. Two dots and a single to end the over for 10 runs with Pakistan’s poll at 47 for the loss of one wicket.

India’s Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Analysis by Dawn correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Seems like India have constructed Babar Azam’s wicket if anything. Presenting him with opportunities to drive the ball through the covers every now and then and probably taking him to a level of overconfidence and complacency. One length ball in the channel and Babar falters. He looked in form, bad time for Pakistan to lose a wicket.

“India are so lucky to have Hardik Pandya. He’s good enough to take the new ball. He’s good enough to take out Pakistan’s main man. He’s good enough to change the complexion of this game,” ESPN Cricinfo on Babar’s wicket.

A few memorable games the last three times India and Pakistan met in Dubai, courtesy ESPN Cricinfo:

T20 World Cup 2021: Pak won by 10 wickets

T20 Asia Cup 2022: India won by 5 wickets

T20 Asia Cup 2022: Pak won by 5 wickets

Over 8 - Pak - 37/0

We see a clip from the players walking onto the pitch at the start of the match, Virat gives Babar an affectionate pat on the back. Good to see.

Patel replaced Rana in the eighth over, however, the flow of runs did not stop as Babar stepped out of the crease to dispatch the spinner for a four over long on. Babar decides to go for it. Lofts Axar above the fielders for a four. Boom! Two more singles from it brings Pakistan’s total to 37 for no loss.

Over 7 - Pak - 31/0

A team member checks the leg of India’s Mohammed Shami (C) as his team captain Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Arshdeep Singh (R) watch during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Shami was replaced by all-rounder Hardik Pandya who bowled the eighth wide of the Indian side in the seventh over as the pacers struggled to maintain their line while searching for swing early on. Babar split the field on the fifth ball of the over, bringing five from it with five dots. Pakistan stood at 31 for the loss of no wicket after seven overs.

Over 6 - 26/0

India tightened it significantly, giving just one off the over. Harshit picked up his pace to start his third as he beat Imam’s bat three times. A single from a wide ruins what could have been a maiden over, bringing Pakistan’s total to 26 for the loss of no wickets after six overs.

Analysis by Dawn correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Imam-ul-Haq has got scores of 158 (President’s Trophy match for PTV against OGDCL) and 98 (against South Africa in a Champions Trophy match for Pakistan Shaheens) in his last two matches. This is a batter in form at the crease and more importantly fate has done justice to his consistent form at the domestic level since being dropped from the Pakistan side in late 2023.

Spectators sit in partially deserted stands during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 5 - Pak - 25/0

The ball travelled for another chase after Imam chipped it past right mid-off for a double as Shami looked for Imam’s edge outside the off stump. The ball doesn’t seem to be coming directly onto the bat in the early overs as Babar mistimes it to cover on the last ball of the over. Total is 25 for no loss after five overs.

Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Pakistan have equalled their powerplay score of the match against New Zealand.

Also, we ran a poll, and the boys in green are the underdogs.

View this post on Instagram

We take you now to our robot friend ChatGPT.

How would you define ‘qudrat ka nizam’ in the context of Pakistani cricket?

ChatGPT: In short, “qudrat ka nizam” in Pakistani cricket highlights how the team’s journey, influenced by talent, unpredictability, and cycles of fortune, aligns with the natural flow of the game itself. There’s always something deeply fascinating about how the game unfolds in the Pakistani cricketing context — often when least expected, reflecting the larger forces at work.

Over 4 - Pak - 22/0

And away we go! Babar Azam hit the first and second boundary of the innings. The newsroom is happy but cautious. We don’t want to jinx it. King Babar, this is your time to shine. A lifetime of monarchy awaits.

Babar in Rana’s second over smashed the pacer for two boundaries through the covers and long on, splitting the field on both occasions. Eight runs from it brings Pakistan’s total 22 after four overs without losing any wicket.

India’s Mohammed Shami bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

“Lovely shot from Babar Azam. Slightly off stump, he just shuffles the ball all the way. This is what I was talking about, finding the gaps and executing well,” says Alex Hartley, former England bowler, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

India’s Harshit Rana reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Fourteen runs off 28 balls (including wides) pitched short or short of a length by India today. The seven balls they went full went for 12 runs including the two boundaries, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Over 3 - Pak - 14/0

Slowish outfield did not help Imam’s timed strokes reach the covers as two doubles bring four from the over with Pakistan’s total at 14 after three overs for the loss of no wicket.

The fans in the stadium are chanting: “India, India.”

“It’s a strange one for Pakistan, they have to put all the criticism at the back of their minds. All the pitches in this Champions Trophy are so different,” says Aatif Nawaz, special BBC correspondent, on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

An India fan cheers during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s run-rate in the first 10 overs in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final is 4.7. Only Afghanistan and Ireland, among Test playing nations, are slower, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Over 2 - 10/0

Indian seamer Harshit Rana began from the other end and gave away four runs in the over, two from Babar’s bat to start the Pakistani batters innings while Imam took a single. Another wide in the over brings the Pakistan total to 10 after two overs.

Today, we’re also going to be checking in with ChatGPT for cricketing input. When so much of the match for Pakistani fans depends on “qudrat ka nizam” (Saqlain said it, not us), we thought why not.

We started with the most obvious question:

Who will win the Champions Trophy 2025 Pak vs India match?

ChatGPT said:

I can’t predict the outcome of the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India, as the result will depend on various factors like team form, players’ performance, conditions, and tactics during the match. Both teams have a rich cricketing history and have produced thrilling contests in the past.

Over 1 - Pak - 6/0

Pacer Mohammad Shami is going to bowl the fist over.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India in their last match against Bangladesh, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Imam is on strike. Godspeed team Green. As Shami was charging in for the first delivery, the crowd roars.

Fans cheer before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

The nerves are getting the better of Shami, as he’s handed Pakistan three free runs through wides.

Imam is off the mark with that cut towards third-man, Babar will now face his first ball of the match.

A fourth and a fifth wide! Shami must be sweating bullets. They the first over is the longest, but we in the newsroom never realised it was literal.

A single from the bat brings Pakistan’s total to six in the over with 11 deliveries.

View this post on Instagram

The national anthems are being played. The guests first, then the hosts. It’s a balmy 31C day, with humidity in the 40 per cent range. The temperature is high, and not least because of the heat that comes with a Pakistan-India match.

Pakistan’s players stand for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (C) and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma (R) look on after the toss before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan have one change since their last match against New Zealand, with Imam-ul-Haq replacing Fakhar Zaman as the latter has been ruled out of the tournament after being injured in Pakistan’s opening match in Karachi.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are unchanged since their last encounter against Bangladesh at the same stadium, which they won by six wickets.

India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing government advice, will be playing all their matches in Dubai and kicked off their Group ‘A’ campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

The rivals last met in an ODI at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.

India know a victory will put them in sight of the semi-finals, while Pakistan are playing for survival in the tournament after their loss to New Zealand in the opener.