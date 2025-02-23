Buoyant India face under-fire Pakistan

DUBAI: The lop-sided nature of arguably cricket’s fiercest rivalry in recent years notwithstanding, emotions in both countries will run high when bitter neighbours India and Pakistan clash in an ICC Champions Trophy blockbuster in Dubai on Sunday.

India prevailed in seven of the eight completed ODIs in the last decade against rivals they play only in multi-team events because of a strained political relationship between the two countries.

India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing government advice, will be playing all their matches in Dubai and kicked off their Group ‘A’ campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s title defence, meanwhile, look in disarray after their comprehensive defeat by New Zealand and the team led by Mohammed Rizwan need a drastic turnaround against Rohit Sharma’s India.

India arrived without Jasprit Bumrah but did not miss their pace spearhead as Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s batting mainstay Babar Azam drew flak for lacking intent even though he managed a fifty against New Zealand. Fellow opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury during that match in Karachi.

‘MATCH-WINNING’ PACERS KEY: AAQIB

Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed on Saturday said his fast bowlers are “match-winners” and will pull out something special against India in their pivotal clash.

Hosts and defending champions Pakistan need to win the blockbuster with India on to keep their chances of making the semi-finals in their own hands.

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf leaked 214 runs in their 30 overs combined in New Zealand’s total of 320.

But Aaqib said the trio will rise to the occasion.

“We have three specialists and I would say one of the best pace bowling options in today’s game with Shaheen, Naseem and Haris,” Aaqib told reporters in Dubai.

The former seam bowler said the current attack reminds him of that from the 1990s, when Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Aaqib stepped up after the retirement of the great Imran Khan.

“They still have time to reach that level, but they have all the ability to repeat those sort of performances,” said Aaqib.

“When you play against India it is a special feeling and I think they will bring something special tomorrow.”

He added: “Our fast bowling options are good and they are match-winners.”

Pakistan, who hammered India by 180 runs in the last Champions Trophy final at the Oval in 2017, have flown in from Karachi for their must-win clash and Aaqib says pressure produces champions.

“There is no game you play without pressure,” said Aaqib. “Between India and Pakistan it doesn’t matter it’s a knock-out or whatever. It is beyond the game.”

Aaqib said: “If you look at the positive, it’s the best time and best chance for any individual or a team to make a mark. Passion and pressure is what a player needs to showcase his game.” The top two teams from each of the two groups make the semi-finals.

‘CLASH JUST ANOTHER GAME’

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said the eagerly-awaited match against Pakistan is a fan favourite, but for his team, it’s business as usual.

Top-order batter Gill said the team will try to keep up their winning habit in the tournament.

“It doesn’t change anything for us honestly,” right-hander Gill said of taking on Pakistan.

“We play every match to win and this is no different for us and this is how we prepare for any match that we play. So that’s how we are going to prepare for this one as well.”

TV ratings soar when the Asian giants clash on the cricket field as millions tune into watch the match, which gives huge revenue to broadcasters.

Streets are deserted in India and Pakistan when the two play each other and Gill said he cannot deny the excitement among the fans.

“There is a long history of India-Pakistan and it’s a very exciting contest when both the teams play,” said Gill.

“Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are getting happiness in watching this match then who are we to say under-hype or over-hype?”

He added: “We go out to play cricket. We try our best to represent our country and try our best to win.”

The rivals last met in an ODI at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.

India know a victory will put them in sight of the semi-finals, while Pakistan are playing for survival in the tournament after their loss to New Zealand in the opener.

New Zealand top Group ‘A’ ahead of India on a better run-rate. Pakistan are fourth and bottom of the group.

The top two teams from each of the two groups make the semi-finals.

When pressed further about the enormity of the game, Gill said: “I think it is a big match. But I think the biggest match will obviously be the finals that the team plays. And definitely, we have been playing some good ODI cricket.”

Gill said Pakistan remain a dangerous side despite some poor results.

“Pakistan, unfortunately, have lost some matches recently,” said Gill. “But by no means, I think we are going to take them as a lesser side. I think they have got a good side and it is important for us to bring our A-game tomorrow.”

Back-up wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant did not practise on the eve of the match with Pakistan and Gill said he is down with “viral fever”.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2025