Balochistan police forms inquiry body over police ‘negligence’ in Mustafa Amir case

Ismail Sasoli Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 05:15pm

The Balochistan police have formed an inquiry committee to probe police negligence in Mustafa Amir’s murder case, an official said on Friday.

Amir, a 23-year-old, was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Earlier this month, police arrested Armaghan for injuring policemen in an attempt to resist his detention in connection with Amir’s kidnapping case. Another suspect, Armaghan’s friend Sheraz aka Shavez Bukhari, was remanded in police custody by an antiterrorism court (ATC) last week.

Sindh Acting Prosecutor-General Muntazir Mehdi, on behalf of the Sindh government, had filed revision applications in the SHC, challenging the ATC orders denying the police Armaghan’s physical custody and sending him on judicial remand instead. Another application was also filed against an ATC order on the plea of the suspect’s father against a raid at his residence.

Talking to Dawn.com, SSP Hub Syed Fazil Shah confirmed that “The police were further investigating the matter after the accused confirmed that the body and car found at Hub belonged to Amir. “

SSP Hub also confirmed that the police had formed an inquiry committee for the case, under the leadership of DSP Winder Muhammad Jan Sasoli, which will compile a report within five days and identify areas of neglect in the case.

On Jan 12, police found an unidentified body in a torched car in Hub, which Balochistan police later handed over to the Edhi Foundation for burial. The unclaimed body was buried at the Edhi graveyard in Karachi on Jan 16.

Meanwhile, three police officers were also suspended and demoted for mishandling the kidnapping and murder case, with the victim’s mother saying that SSP Investigation Ali Hassan was “guilty of victim blaming and failing to take action for 20 days”.

