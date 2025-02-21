Man arrested for impersonating law enforcement agency officer at Senate, seeking favours: police

A man was arrested and detained for impersonating an officer of a law enforcement agency to seek personal favours at the Senate Secretariat, the police said on Thursday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Secretariat police station on January 23 on the complaint of Senate Joint Secretary Hyder Ali under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the suspect was impersonating a “serving officer of the law enforcement agency” and had visited the Senate Secretariat numerous times over the past few days seeking “personal favours through criminal intimidation”.

The FIR added that an inquiry revealed that the person was using a fake identity to gain “unlawful favours”. It requested the police to investigate the matter and take legal action against the suspect.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akbar, the investigating officer, provided an update to Dawn.com today about the case, saying: “The person concerned was arrested by Senate security and brought to us. An investigation was conducted against this person and a challan was also submitted. Now this person has been sent to jail.”

He said the suspect was arrested the same day the FIR was filed and an army badge was also seized from his custody.

In a similar incident in May last year, the Secretariat police team had arrested a suspect impersonating an official of an intelligence agency and recovered a wireless set, uniform and an MP5 rifle magazine from him.

A case was also registered against the suspect.