Champions Trophy: Fakhar not travelling to Dubai with Squad following injury, says PCB

Mir Shabbar Ali Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 11:39am
Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during the match. — Reuters
Opener Fakhar Zaman will not be travelling with the Pakistan side to Dubai for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The development comes as Zaman was injured while fielding early into Pakistan’s opener against New Zealand yesterday at Karachi’s National Stadium.

“Fakhar Zaman is not travelling with the side to Dubai. The ICC will make further announcements in due course,” the board said.

Pakistan failed to chase the 321 target set by New Zealand, with the Green Shirts ending their rollercoaster innings with 260 all out.

Zaman, the only conventional opener in the side, did not open with both part-time opening options — Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, who started off the innings for the Green Team.

