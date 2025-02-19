Champions Trophy: Young, Conway off the mark for NZ as Shaheen goes for stumps

Green Team ready to defend title on home after preparations completed on schedule.

The much-awaited International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy tournament finally took off today as hosts Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

Shaheen Afridi starts the over to Devon Young. There was no run; a classic new-ball delivery from the left-armer. He pitches on a good length just outside off, Young watchfully lets it pass through to the keeper, setting the early tone under these balmy conditions.

Then Afridi bowls to Young, which he puts away for 3 runs, slightly full, driven through covers, not quite timed but enough to pierce the field, but there’s drama here! Fakhar puts in a full-length dive to prevent the boundary, but he’s come up grimacing. The physio’s been called out and – yes – Fakhar’s going to leave the field. Kamran Ghulam jogs on as the substitute fielder. Not what Pakistan needed, losing a key player so early in this crucial encounter.

Now Conway will face his first ball with the score 3/0. Ready for the next delivery as Shaheen runs in again.

Four back to back dots see Shaheen end the first over after giving away three runs.

Anthems

The respective national anthems of the teams are being played as PCB chairman Naqvi, President Asif Zardari and his daughter MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari are in attendance.

Pakistan spent nearly a decade in the wilderness of international cricket after gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players. Top teams shunned Pakistan after the attack and it took the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) years to convince foreign counterparts that it was safe to visit.

After losing the hosting rights to the 2009 Champions Trophy, Pakistan was also ruled out as co-hosts of the 2011 World Cup.

All seven teams, except India, will play in Pakistan for the current event in the three major cities.

Excited fans line up outside the stadium

Fans began gathering outside the main gate of the stadium a few hours before the tournament kicked off, excited to witness the Green Shirts perform on their home ground.

Undeterred by the scorching sunlight, fans eagerly wait to enter the stadium. — Abyan Amir

Fans, including kids, waiting in queues to witness the historic match. — Abyan Amir

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir. Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke