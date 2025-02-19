Champions Trophy: Young, Mitchell try to right ship against Pakistan aggression

Green Team takes two back-to-back wickets after six dry overs.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

The much-awaited International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy tournament finally took off today as hosts Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

This is more than a decent start for the Green Shirts with New Zealand two down for 48. Naseem got the big wicket of Williamson with a perfectly pitched ball on off stump, that moved just slightly away to get the New Zealand batter out.*

Pakistan turned to spin in the 8th over with mystery spinner Abrar with the first breakthrough, Convay played all around a carrom ball by the spinner as New Zealand lost their first wicket for 39 after a decent opening stand. New Zealand will now be looking to consolidate as Pakistan will be searching for a third wicket to peg New Zealand back further.

Live coverage begins here

Over 12 - NZ 55/2

Pakistan’s efforts to stop the squeeze the Kiwis’ was ruined by an inside edge boundary in Abrar’s fourth over after four dot balls. A single to end the over bring five from it with New Zealand score at 55 for the loss of 2 wickets after 12 overs.

Over 11 - NZ 50/2

An excellent over by the Naseem was compromised by not-so-great fielding bringing two from it. The Kiwi score stood at 50 for the loss of two wickets after 11 overs.

Over 10 - NZ 48/2

Darryl Mitchell is another obstacle that Pakistani bowlers need to surmount. He is also one of the steadiest New Zealand batters.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, off the bowling of Naseem Shah. — Reuters

High from his breakthrough, Abrar thunders from the other end as Kiwi batters looked to settle their innings. Three singles in the 10th over ended the Powerplay with the Kiwi score at 48 for the loss of two wickets. An interesting field to start the 11th over from Naseem with a short leg and slip in place. It seems as the pacer will try to bounce out the Kiwis.

Over 9 - NZ 45/2

Naseem dismissed Williamson on the first delivery of his fourth over after finding some movement from the pitch. A good length delivery moving away from the right-hander trying to defend the ball with the full face of the bat, meets the edge and is caught behind by Rizwan.

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Devon Conway. — Reuters

A picture perfect wicket for a swashbuckling fast bowler. And for that to be the legend himself works as a cherry on top.

Pakistan’s nemesis Daryl Mitchell came out to bat. Unfazed by a delivery missing his outside edge, the Kiwi batter dispatched an in-swinging delivery at the stumps for a boundary on midwicket. The Kiwi score stood at 45 for the loss of two wickets nine overs.

Sampath Bandarupalli, ESPN Cricinfo stats whiz, notes Williamson had gone 35 consecutive ODI innings without being dismissed under 10 runs before today.

WATCH: Our pre-tournament thoughts with Dawn’s very own Umaid Wasim and Mir Shabbar Ali.

View this post on Instagram

Over 8 - NZ 40/1

Abrar drew first blood after he dismissed Conway on the third delivery of his second over as the change from the skipper bore fruit. New Zealand’s score stood at 39 after losing their first wicket, bringing the Kiwi legend Kane Williamson out to bat. A beautiful delivery from the leggie went away from Conway missing his outside edge and crashing into the stumps.

Abrar Ahmed in action.— Reuters

A single from the rest of the over brought the score to 40 after the end of eight over with one Kiwi batter back in the pavillion.

Over 7 - NZ 39/0

Naseem continued from the other end as Shaheen was replaced, but to no avail as Young continued with confidence dispatching Naseem for a boundary through covers on the third delivery of the seventh over. A single and a bye ended the seventh over for Kiwis with the score at 39

New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Will Young in action running between the wickets. — Reuters

Over 6 - NZ 33/0

The first bowling change took place for the Green Team in the sixth over with skipper Rizwan bringing leggie Abrar Ahmed on attack, replacing Naseem. A decent start from the leg spinner saw only two runs come off the bat as a wide brings the total to three from the over. The Kiwis stand at 33 for the loss of no wickets after six overs.

Meanwhile, six overs down and stadium yet to fill up (cricket fans, where you at?).

Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali says: “I believe Pakistan are more comfortable with chasing than defending. That looks like the only logical reason behind Pakistan’s decision to bowl first. The pitch doesn’t seem to have anything in it. And its not like dew will come into play later on.

Over 5 - NZ 30/0

A tight over from Shaheen was ruined on the last ball of the delivery as Young dispatched his delivery with a beautiful square drive. A crack coming from Young’s bat as two runs on the third delivery brought the over’s total to 6.

Kiwi stand at 30 after the end of fifth over, pacing their innings with an economy of six.

Win probability is slowly swinging in NZ’s favour as the fifth over begins.

Google’s live coverage.

Over 4 - NZ 24/0

Young dispatches Naseem on the first ball of his second over for a boundary after a full delivery onto the pads. NZ batters are sly and are scoring the majority of their runs behind the keeper Rizwan.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah in action. — Reuters

Naseem reined his line in a little, but was still on the leg side enough for Young to collect two. Young then collected a single on the fifth delivery as the opener tried flex his muscles. A dot to finish collected 7 runs from the over, bringing the Kiwi total to 24 for the loss of no wickets.

Over 3 - NZ 17/0

The over begins with two dots, after which another mistimed shot by Young sends the ball just shy of the boundary as the Kiwis collect another three runs. The outfield has been lightning quick so far, as the newsroom debates whether sending NZ out to bat was a good idea.

Spectators arrive at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand. — AFP

Another half pulled shot takes the ball to the covers for Kiwis second boundary of the innings behind the wicket keeper. Two singles to finish the over adds 9 runs to the Kiwis total bringing it to 17 for the loss of no wickets. Scrappy, but effective so far from the Kiwis.

Over 2 - NZ 8/0

From the other end, Naseem Shah kept things keeps things tight with three consecutive dot balls to Conway, showcasing exemplary control in that corridor outside off. Young then picked up a single with a mistimed flick towards long-on, followed by another scratchy single through the covers that dragged to the long-on region.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah in action. — Reuters

A thick inside edge on the fourth delivery brought New Zealand’s first boundary of the game. The lack of timing from the Kiwi bowlers suggests the pitch is not as easy to bat as it seemed early on. Naseem ends with a dot to bring New Zealand’s score to eight at the end of second over.

The Kiwi openers, while not looking entirely comfortable, have managed to move to 11 without loss in the second over, negotiating the early movement from Pakistan’s formidable new-ball pair.

Over 1 - NZ 3/0

Shaheen Afridi starts the over to Devon Young. There was no run; a classic new-ball delivery from the left-armer. He pitches on a good length just outside off, Young watchfully lets it pass through to the keeper, setting the early tone under these balmy conditions.

Then Afridi bowls to Young, which he puts away for 3 runs, slightly full, driven through covers, not quite timed but enough to pierce the field, but there’s drama here! Fakhar puts in a full-length dive to prevent the boundary, but he’s come up grimacing. The physio’s been called out and – yes – Fakhar’s going to leave the field. Kamran Ghulam jogs on as the substitute fielder. Not what Pakistan needed, losing a key player so early in this crucial encounter.

Now Conway will face his first ball with the score 3/0. Ready for the next delivery as Shaheen runs in again.

Four back to back dots see Shaheen end the first over after giving away three runs.

Anthems

The respective national anthems of the teams are being played as PCB chairman Naqvi, President Asif Zardari and his daughter MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari are in attendance.

Pakistan spent nearly a decade in the wilderness of international cricket after gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players. Top teams shunned Pakistan after the attack and it took the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) years to convince foreign counterparts that it was safe to visit.

Pakistan’s (L) and New Zealand’s (R) players stand for the national anthem before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. — AFP

After losing the hosting rights to the 2009 Champions Trophy, Pakistan was also ruled out as co-hosts of the 2011 World Cup.

View this post on Instagram

All seven teams, except India, will play in Pakistan for the current event in the three major cities.

Excited fans line up outside the stadium

Fans began gathering outside the main gate of the stadium a few hours before the tournament kicked off, excited to witness the Green Shirts perform on their home ground.

Undeterred by the scorching sunlight, fans eagerly wait to enter the stadium. — Abyan Amir

Fans, including kids, waiting in queues to witness the historic match. — Abyan Amir

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir. Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (ZIM)