Champions Trophy: Saud, Babar open Pakistan’s chase of 321 target

After losing five wickets, NZ set up a highly respectable total; first over complete.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Pakistan have begun their chase of the 321 target set by New Zealand in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Live coverage begins here

Over 1 - Pak 1/0

Fakhar Zaman — the only conventional opener in the side — who strained himself while fielding did not open with both part time opening options — Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam — starting off the innings for the Green Team.

Matt Henry opened the attack for the Kiwis while Saud put first runs on the board with a single in front of short midwicket, ending the first over with a single run.

Innings summary by Abyan Amir: At the half way mark, the match destined for a thrilling second innings with New Zealand scoring 320 for the loss of 5 wickets. Latham was the top-scorer for New Zealand with a brilliant 118 not out, while Young rescued the New Zealand innings earlier with a hundred of his own after New Zealand were 3 down with just 73 on the board.

Death over bowling woes continued for Pakistan as they gave away 113 runs in the last 10 overs of the innings. Their agony was compounded by having just four men outside the 30-yard circle for the last two overs after being penalised for their slow over-rate.

At a ground where they chased down 352 with an over to spare just last week, this score is certainly attainable for team Pakistan. Hopes will be pinned on the opening pair of Babar and Fakhar to get a good start, that is, if Fakhar is allowed to bat.

Over 50 - NZ 320/5

“Experts”, or rather enthusiasts, within the newsroom are insisting that the dew will show up to help Pakistan chase this seemingly insurmountable total. Let us hope this is not wishful thinking.

Haris, who had given 71 runs in his nine overs, leaked runs in the final as well. The pacer dismissed Phillips who was trying to ramp Haris, mistiming it to the fielder at short third man. Despite the wicket, 14 runs came in the over to take the Kiwis final total to 320 for the loss of five wickets.

“It feels like too many, but we don’t know about the dew factor, will the dew come into play? What’s interesting is the Pakistan team have huddled around. They’ve chased a target like this down against South Africa recently - they will take confidence from that,” said Alex Hartley, former England bowler on BBC.

Dawn’s Sports In-charge Umaid Wasim says: It’s going to be a tough chase for Pakistan because now the pressure is on them. It’s a good score on a pitch that seemed to trouble New Zealand early on in their innings. The key is going to be ofcourse whether Fakhar Zaman will open for Pakistan. There’s been talk that there will be a 17-minute penalty which means that he can’t come out and open for Pakistan so who sets the tempo, what Pakistan do next? we need to wait and watch.

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: The New Zealand fireworks, if anything, have brought the spotlight back to Pakistan’s prevailing death overs issues. The hosts’ bowlers seem clueless when they are taken on by hard-hitting batters like Glenn Phillips. Even through the middle overs, Pakistan did not look threatening when Will Young and Tom Latham easily built the base for Phillips. Pakistan, like always, need something special from the batters if they are to win this one.

Over 49 - NZ 306/4

The Green Team were penalised for a slow over rate and were just allowed four fielders outside the circle, rather than the usual five, ESPNCricinfo said.

And the pendulum, it seems, has swung back to New Zealand.

Google’s live win probability.

“This is a hammer blow when you’ve got to bring in another fielder as it creates another gap. Shaheen Shah will feel hard done by in that over. It’s an expensive over at this stage of the game. Going into the last over and New Zealand are well and truly on top,” Alex Hartley, former England bowler on BBC Radio Sports.

Over 48 - NZ 294/4

Haris was given the same treatment by Latham on the other end, clubbing him for a six, just beating the fielder at deep square. The Kiwi batters — throughout the innings — did a remarkable job of not playing a lot of dot balls, managing pressure reasonably well.

Eleven came off of Haris’ ninth over to take the Kiwi score to 294 for the loss of four wickets.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah delivers a ball during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. — AFP

Over 47 - NZ 283/4

Latham joined the century party, completing the feat in only 95 deliveries. He did it with eight fours and two sixes.

New Zealand’s Tom Latham celebrates reaching his century with Glenn Phillips. — Reuters

The over started after Latham edged over a short for a boundary before Phillips dispatched Shaheen for consecutive sixes, ending the over with 18 runs. The Kiwi score stood at 283 for the loss of four wickets.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips in action. — Reuters

Over 46 - NZ 265/4

Naseem tried to introduce variation to his deliveries, but the near-10-an-over run rate that the Kiwis have maintained continued. Five singles and a boundary gather nine runs for the Kiwis as the score stood at 265 for the loss of four wickets.

Over 45 - NZ 256/4

Haris replaced Khushdil but the aggression displayed by the Kiwis continued as Phillips smashed Haris for a four and a six in the 45th over. Sixteen runs came from Haris’ eighth as the Kiwis reached 256 for the loss of four wickets.

The crowd cheers for New Zealand in a remarkable display of sportsmanship. —Abyan Amir

Over 44 - NZ 240/4

The pressure was released even more after Latham dispatched Abrar for 16 runs in the 44th over as the south paw moved in to the 80s. The Kiwis look stable for a for a 300 score so far with the pair crossing the 50 run partnership for fifth wicket. The Kiwi score stood at 240 for the loss of four wickets after 44 overs.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips in action. — Reuters

Over 43 - NZ 224/4

Khushdil continued to spin as admirable fielding in the twilight overs put the squeeze on the Kiwis. However, the building pressure was comfortably released by Phillips with a six on long off. A single and a double from the over end the 43rd over with the Kiwi score at 224 for 4.

Over 42 - NZ 215/4

After a spell of pace from both ends, Rizwan brings back the spinners to find a way to put a halt to the Kiwi charge. The Kiwi’s are not necessarily being allowed to run away with the game as three runs from Abrar’s ninth over only conceded three runs.

Over 41 - NZ 212/4

Khushdil returned to the attack as New Zealand now have six wickets in hand with 10 overs to go. Accurate spin bowling can dry up the runs, or go for run a ball which would not be the worst thing at this stage of the game.

Three singles and a double end Khushdil’s sixth with the score at 212 for the loss of four wickets.

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: “It was a classic ODI knock by Will Young. The right-hander stayed compact throughout but kept the scoreboard ticking in face of three wickets falling early into the innings. There was a bit of class about the boundaries and that six dispatched against Haris Rauf. The right-hander has set it up perfectly for the incoming Glenn Phillips.”

Over 40 - NZ 207/4

Latham was locked in as he dispatched Naseem for a six on the second ball of the 40th over. A single and a double from the over bring nine off of it. The Kiwi score stood at 207 for the loss of four wickets after 40 overs.

Ground staff waves a New Zealand support banner during the match. — Reuters

Over 39 - NZ 198/4

Shaheen continued as Pakistan fell 10 minutes behind the over rate. Two wides and three singles from Shaheen end the over with five runs with the Kiwi score at 198 for four.

Over 38 - NZ 193/4

Young took charge as he smashed Naseem — who was brought back in the attack by Rizwan. The batter was trying to heave Naseem towards the leg side, only to top edge to Faheem Ashraf who brilliantly caught the Kiwi batter after charging in from deep square.

“A slog from Will Young. Young did not venture into the shot. He tried to hit a six, but it was well caught by Faheem Ashraf, the substitute. Young has held the innings together, it’s a valuable effort,” said Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

Glenn Phillips came to take the baton from the departing Will Young as the long batting line up of the Kiwis would prove to be crucial towards the end part of the first innings.

“Energy is CRAZY,” confirms a 17-year-old enthusiast from the stadium to those of us watching in the newsroom.

An armchair analyst in our newsroom says “odd numbers look better in wickets”. Hint, hint, Pakistan.

Dawn’s Sports In-charge Umaid Wasim says: “The long-awaited breakthrough has arrived, to the joy of the Pakistan fans. Pakistan have an outlet here but now have to contain the dangerous Glenn Philips.”

Two singles and a boundary from the over gather six runs from the over bring the Kiwi total to 193 for the loss of four wickets.

Over 37 - NZ 187/3

Shaheen — brought back into the attack — was sent to the covers on the first ball by Latham via a beautiful drive through extra covers. The pacer bounced back, quite literally, with five dot balls to end the 37th over for the Kiwis, with their score at 187 for the loss of three wickets.

A leading edge from Latham dropped short of the fielder at point as Pakistan desperately looked for a wicket.

Over 36 - NZ 183/3

After Will Young’s century, Tom Latham notches up his own half-century. Together they have put 150 runs on the NZ scoreboard.

New Zealand’s Tom Latham reacts after his half-century. — Reuters

Rauf continued from the other end after an exhilarating 34th over, with Latham converting a deserving half century on the fourth delivery of the over. Consecutive half centuries against the southpaw as the Kiwis set in for a big total on what has turned into a flat surface. Hard work for the bowlers as the Kiwi scored eight runs in the 36th over to bring the total at 183 for the loss of three wickets.

Over 35 - NZ 175/3

Young completed his century in the 35th over with 11 fours and one six in his innings. The fourth-wicket partnership also crossed the 100-run mark as Abrar gave four singles in the 35th over to bring the Kiwi score at 175 for the loss of three wickets.

“What an exceptional century that was. I like the way Will Young goes through the gears. He showed real maturity and was able to absorb that pressure when his partners were falling at the other end,” said Alex Hartley, former England bowler on BBC Radio.

Over 34 - NZ 171/3

Close calls galore in this over.

Tom Latham had two close calls from the Haris over and things started to heat up in the game. He tried to pull Haris’ delivery going down the leg side, with Pakistan claiming for a caught behind. The decision was reviewed, however, a flat line on the nick-o-meter showed the batter did not edge it.

Latham was then dropped by Salman on the very next delivery after he tried to pull Haris in front of square. Given two lifelines, the Kiwi batter then nailed Haris for a boundary on the fifth delivery. Seven runs from the over brought the Kiwi score at 171 for the for the loss of three wickets.

One question for the cricket experts out there: “We know there’s a doosra. Is there such a thing as a teesra?”

Over 33 - NZ 164/3

Abrar continued with his seventh over as Young reached 99. An exceptional innings from the Kiwi batter. Five runs from the over brought the Kiwi score at 164 for the loss of three wickets.

Over 32 - NZ 159/3

Rizwan brought back Haris Rauf after drinks, who gave eight runs as nothing seemed to work for the home side. Young chopped down a length delivery for a boundary on the last ball of the over and moved to 96. A brilliant inning the opener so far brought the Kiwi score to 159 for the loss of three wickets.

Over 31 - NZ 151/3

Rizwan opted for spin this time from both ends, as he gave Abrar the ball to try and get a wicket. Three dots and three singles end a reasonably good over Pakistan, however, the Kiwi batters look unfazed by it. The partnership for the Kiwi pair stood at 78 from 88 balls as they now eye a 300+ score for their side.

“New Zealand feel like they’ve been here a month, by all accounts. They’re probably not too nervous about the position they’re in. They can use that last 20 overs as a T20 format,” Katey Martin, Former New Zealand wicketkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Amid NZ’s heroism, Pakistani fans in the stands have been displaying a spirit of sportsmanship. As Dawn’s sport’s Incharge Umaid Wasim notes, Pakistani fans have been cheering for the Kiwi batters as well.

Over 30 - NZ 148/3

Khushdil was dispatched for two boundaries by Latham in his fifth over, conceding nine from it. Three dots and a single bring the Kiwi score to 148 for the loss of three wickets.

From a fanboy who bleeds green in the newsroom: “It’s been three wickets for a while now, Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi in action fielding. — Reuters

Over 29 - NZ 139/3

The bails went flying in the 29th over as Pakistan went up to the third umpire for a review for a run out. However, Young — who has been flawless so far — was comfortably safe. Naseem was also dispatched for a boundary on the second ball with Young looking to score quickly. An expensive over ended from Naseem giving away 10 runs in his seventh over with the Kiwi score at 139 for three after 29 overs.

Over 28 - NZ 129/3

The Kiwi side continued their strike rotation, gathering five runs from Khushdil’s fourth over. The Kiwi side will look to accelerate and up the ante if the Green Team does not get a wicket. The Kiwi score stood at 129 for the loss of three wickets after 28 overs.

The eight-team Champions Trophy launched in Karachi with the home side facing New Zealand at the sell-out 29,300 National Stadium.

“Pakistan are unpredictable, they can surprise anytime,” said 24-year-old Kashif Khan, queueing in the morning with his Rs5,000 ticket.

Fans were adamant India would have been welcomed.

“If India were here I would arrange a trail of rose petals leading them to the stadium,” Kashif said. “We love the Indian team in the same way that we love the Pakistani team — because it’s all about cricket.”

Sofia Babar, aged 45, was in the stands in Karachi during Pakistan’s 1996 tournament as World Cup co-hosts with India and Sri Lanka.

Queueing today, she said: “I want my daughter to experience what I did all those years ago.”

“It’s my first international match,” said 29-year-old Abdul Latif, whose age matches the hiatus global tournaments have taken from Pakistan.

“I didn’t want to miss it,” he said, queueing with friends.

“We want to show the world that Pakistan is safe,” said 53-year-old Asif Majeed, a third-generation Pakistani who travelled from his home in Britain to watch the match.

“Win or lose, this event will do wonders for Pakistan’s image globally.”

“Everybody’s excited and expecting good cricket because it’s happening in Pakistan,” Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab told AFP.

But 65-year-old fan Muhammad Yaseen struck a far more relaxed tone. “We don’t feel any tension,” he said. “Our hearts are alive.”

“There is also less work as people prefer to stay at home and watch the match,” said Muhammad Arif, who works with a ride-hailing service.

“But I know how important it is for Pakistan’s image, so it’s a small sacrifice on the part of people like us.”

Over 27 - NZ 124/3

Naseem’s return spell encapsulated Pakistan’s mix of control and near-misses in the middle overs, with Young and Phillips continuing to negotiate the bowling intelligently.

The over looked set to be another tight one from Naseem until the final delivery was punished to the boundary. Earlier in the over, Pakistan had a glimmer of hope when a leading edge off the fourth ball failed to carry — another example of the bowlers creating half-chances without reward.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah in action. — Reuters

With Rizwan shuffling his bowlers in search of that elusive breakthrough, New Zealand have moved to 124/3 after 27 overs, setting up what could be a crucial period in their innings. Young continues to anchor the innings, while Pakistan know these next 10 overs could well determine the course of the match.

As Alex Hartley says on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: “If this partnership stays together for another 10 overs New Zealand can get above 300. If Pakistan can break it you would think 250 is on for them.”

WATCH: Reactions from the virtual stands (read: newsroom)

View this post on Instagram

Over 26 - 119/3

Salman’s third over yielded six valuable runs for New Zealand as both Young and Phillips displayed smart cricket, rotating the strike efficiently with well-judged singles and doubles.

Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah in action. — Reuters

Young, now on 76 off 86 deliveries including eight crisp boundaries and one six, has been the backbone of this innings, doing well in Pakistani conditions. His ability to keep the scoreboard moving against spin has been stellar, and with the innings at a crucial juncture, his progression from here could well determine the final outcome of New Zealand’s batting effort.

Over 25 - NZ 113/3

Shaheen conceded three singles in the 25th over, bringing the Kiwi total to 113 for three. Pakistan desperately looking for a wicket as Kiwi batters are getting very comfortable in the middle.

Photo via X/@TheRealPCB

Over 24 - NZ 110/3

Salman continued from the other end as boundaries started trickling for Kiwis. Latham dispatched Salman for a boundary on the third delivery of his second over. Three dots to end the over collected five runs from the over with the New Zealand score at 110 for three after 24 overs.

Over 23 - NZ 105/3

Young began to settle in as he dispatched Shaheen for a boundary on the fourth delivery of the 23rd over. Three more singles came from it as Kiwi score crossed the 100 run mark, standing at 105 for the loss of three wickets.

Over 22 - 98/3

Vice Captain Salman Ali Agha replaced Khushdil for the Green Team. An around the wickets approach from the all rounder gave away three runs in the 22nd over with the Kiwi score at 98 for the loss of three wickets.

Overheard in the newsroom: “Young is getting old [as Pakistani bowlers struggle to get him out]!”

Over 21 - NZ 94/3

Skipper Rizwan calls on pace ace Shaheen again because the Kiwi batters are getting too comfortable. A single from this over brings the Kiwi score to 94 for the loss of three wickets. A good over by Shaheen.

Over 20 - NZ 93/3

Young then sweeped Khushdil for a boundary after Latham gave him strike with a single on the second ball of the 20th over. Young might be looking to settle in as he moves into the 60s. The Kiwi score stood at 93 for three after 20 overs.

Apparently it’s Azhar Ali’s birthday. Azhar Ali hit a 50 in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Happy Birthday champ!

Meanwhile, here are some nice reactions to consume to celebrate Haris Rauf’s big wicket (swipe through to see them all).

Match summary by Abdul Sattar Abbasi: At the 20-over mark of the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi, New Zealand find themselves in a challenging position after Pakistan’s decision to bowl first under expected dewy conditions. Despite Will Young’s promising start, standing in for the injured Rachin Ravindra, the Kiwis’ innings has been significantly dented by precise bowling from Pakistan’s attack.

The turning point came through Abrar Ahmed’s crafty carrom ball that deceived Convay, followed by Naseem Shah’s perfect delivery to dismiss Kane Williamson for a rare single-digit score — his first since January 2019. The pressure mounted as Haris Rauf, returning from his side strain, removed the usually reliable Daryl Mitchell for 10 off 24 balls. Young continues to hold the fort, having registered his third ODI 50 in Pakistan, but with the middle order being tested against a full-strength Pakistani bowling lineup featuring the returning Rauf, the visitors face an uphill task in setting a competitive total.

Over 19 - NZ 86/3

Young then pulled Haris in front of mid-wicket for a wonderfully timed boundary. The batter collected five runs from the over to bring the total to 86 for the loss of three wickets.

Over 18 - NZ 80/3

Young brings up his half-century after dispatching five fours and a six in his innings so far. A very stable innings from the opener despite repeatedly losing wickets on the other end.

Meanwhile, as Pakistani fans face the possibility of an injured Fakhar Zaman, meme-ers are coping well with an arguably terrible situation.

Khushdil Shah continued from the other end leaking three singles in his second over bringing the Kiwi score to 80 for three. The New Zealand side is again looking to settle their innings.

Over 17 - NZ 77/3

Mitchell was the next to depart for New Zealand after he was dismissed by Haris, caught by Shaheen Afridi at mid-on. A major breakthrough Pakistan as the dangerous Mitchell departs with the Kiwi score at 73 for the loss of three wickets.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP

Tom Latham — who scored a half-century in the final of the tri-series — came out to bat for the Kiwis. A double on the fourth delivery and two singles from subsequent deliveries ended the 17th over with score at 77 for the loss of three wickets.

Dawn’s sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali says: “The pitch does have something for the bowlers too. And it showed when Abrar made the ball move away enough to dislodge Devon Conway’s stumps. And how Naseem was rewarded for his nagging line and length to get the better of Kane Williamson was an indication towards the sporting nature of the surface.”

Over 16 - NZ 73/2

The stands are filling up a bit more, as Pakistani audiences continue the age old tradition of being fashionably late. Khushdil Shah was brought into the attack by skipper Rizwan from the University End replacing Abrar. Two singles from the over brought the Kiwi score to 73 for the loss of two wickets.

Cricket fans pose outside National Stadium as a Pakistan-New Zealand match is underway in Karachi on Feb 19, 2025. — Abyan Amir

Over 15 - NZ 71/2

The pendulum swings in the other direction. We’re getting whiplash over here. Phew!

Haris continued from the other end as the Kiwi batters continued to rotate the strike gathering three runs from the 15 over. Kiwi score stood at 71 for the loss of two wickets after 15 overs as drinks were called.

Over 14 - NZ 68/2

The Kiwi batters settled in as they continued to rotate the strike. Four singles and two dot balls bring the Kiwi total to 68 for the loss of two wickets after 14 overs.

View this post on Instagram

An update on Fakhar Zaman: He is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course, according to the PCB. Fakhar was injured earlier during fielding.

Over 13 - NZ 64/2

Haris Rauf, who was away since earlier this month recovering from an injury, was welcomed by Young with a six towards deep square. It was a top edge that went high but comfortably cleared the rope for their first six of the innings.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (R) celebrates with Kamran Ghulam after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP

A single and a wide brings eight runs from Haris’ first over, adding eight runs to the Kiwi innings, with the score at 64 for the loss of two wickets after 13 overs.

Over 12 - NZ 55/2

Pakistan’s efforts to stop the squeeze the Kiwis’ was ruined by an inside edge boundary in Abrar’s fourth over after four dot balls. A single to end the over bring five from it with New Zealand score at 55 for the loss of 2 wickets after 12 overs.

Over 11 - NZ 50/2

An excellent over by the Naseem was compromised by not-so-great fielding bringing two from it. The Kiwi score stood at 50 for the loss of two wickets after 11 overs.

Cricket fans gather outside National Stadium as a Pakistan-New Zealand match is underway in Karachi on Feb 19, 2025. — Abyan Amir

“There’s value to bowling a short ball. You might not get it right first time, but there’s a possibility of picking up a wicket. That got to Daryl Mitchell a bit quicker than he expected it to. A dolly catch at mid-on,” says Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Over 10 - NZ 48/2

Darryl Mitchell is another obstacle that Pakistani bowlers need to surmount. He is also one of the steadiest New Zealand batters.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, off the bowling of Naseem Shah. — Reuters

High from his breakthrough, Abrar thunders from the other end as Kiwi batters looked to settle their innings. Three singles in the 10th over ended the Powerplay with the Kiwi score at 48 for the loss of two wickets. An interesting field to start the 11th over from Naseem with a short leg and slip in place. It seems as the pacer will try to bounce out the Kiwis.

Over 9 - NZ 45/2

Naseem dismissed Williamson on the first delivery of his fourth over after finding some movement from the pitch. A good length delivery moving away from the right-hander trying to defend the ball with the full face of the bat, meets the edge and is caught behind by Rizwan.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (R) during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP

A picture perfect wicket for a swashbuckling fast bowler. And for that to be the legend himself works as a cherry on top.

Will Young smashing the ball.

Pakistan’s nemesis Daryl Mitchell came out to bat. Unfazed by a delivery missing his outside edge, the Kiwi batter dispatched an in-swinging delivery at the stumps for a boundary on midwicket. The Kiwi score stood at 45 for the loss of two wickets nine overs.

Sampath Bandarupalli, ESPN Cricinfo stats whiz, notes Williamson had gone 35 consecutive ODI innings without being dismissed under 10 runs before today.

WATCH: Our pre-tournament thoughts with Dawn’s very own Umaid Wasim and Mir Shabbar Ali.

View this post on Instagram

Over 8 - NZ 40/1

Abrar drew first blood after he dismissed Conway on the third delivery of his second over as the change from the skipper bore fruit. New Zealand’s score stood at 39 after losing their first wicket, bringing the Kiwi legend Kane Williamson out to bat. A beautiful delivery from the leggie went away from Conway missing his outside edge and crashing into the stumps.

Abrar Ahmed in action.— Reuters

A single from the rest of the over brought the score to 40 after the end of eight over with one Kiwi batter back in the pavillion.

Over 7 - NZ 39/0

Naseem continued from the other end as Shaheen was replaced, but to no avail as Young continued with confidence dispatching Naseem for a boundary through covers on the third delivery of the seventh over. A single and a bye ended the seventh over for Kiwis with the score at 39

New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Will Young in action running between the wickets. — Reuters

Over 6 - NZ 33/0

The first bowling change took place for the Green Team in the sixth over with skipper Rizwan bringing leggie Abrar Ahmed on attack, replacing Naseem. A decent start from the leg spinner saw only two runs come off the bat as a wide brings the total to three from the over. The Kiwis stand at 33 for the loss of no wickets after six overs.

Meanwhile, six overs down and stadium yet to fill up (cricket fans, where you at?).

Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali says: “I believe Pakistan are more comfortable with chasing than defending. That looks like the only logical reason behind Pakistan’s decision to bowl first.

The pitch doesn’t seem to have anything in it. And its not like dew will come into play later on.

Over 5 - NZ 30/0

A tight over from Shaheen was ruined on the last ball of the delivery as Young dispatched his delivery with a beautiful square drive. A crack coming from Young’s bat as two runs on the third delivery brought the over’s total to 6.

Kiwi stand at 30 after the end of fifth over, pacing their innings with an economy of six.

Win probability is slowly swinging in NZ’s favour as the fifth over begins.

Google’s live coverage.

Over 4 - NZ 24/0

Young dispatches Naseem on the first ball of his second over for a boundary after a full delivery onto the pads. NZ batters are sly and are scoring the majority of their runs behind the keeper Rizwan.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah in action. — Reuters

Naseem reined his line in a little, but was still on the leg side enough for Young to collect two. Young then collected a single on the fifth delivery as the opener tried flex his muscles. A dot to finish collected 7 runs from the over, bringing the Kiwi total to 24 for the loss of no wickets.

Over 3 - NZ 17/0

The over begins with two dots, after which another mistimed shot by Young sends the ball just shy of the boundary as the Kiwis collect another three runs. The outfield has been lightning quick so far, as the newsroom debates whether sending NZ out to bat was a good idea.

Spectators arrive at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand. — AFP

Another half pulled shot takes the ball to the covers for Kiwis second boundary of the innings behind the wicket keeper. Two singles to finish the over adds 9 runs to the Kiwis total bringing it to 17 for the loss of no wickets. Scrappy, but effective so far from the Kiwis.

Over 2 - NZ 8/0

From the other end, Naseem Shah kept things keeps things tight with three consecutive dot balls to Conway, showcasing exemplary control in that corridor outside off. Young then picked up a single with a mistimed flick towards long-on, followed by another scratchy single through the covers that dragged to the long-on region.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah in action. — Reuters

A thick inside edge on the fourth delivery brought New Zealand’s first boundary of the game. The lack of timing from the Kiwi bowlers suggests the pitch is not as easy to bat as it seemed early on. Naseem ends with a dot to bring New Zealand’s score to eight at the end of second over.

The Kiwi openers, while not looking entirely comfortable, have managed to move to 11 without loss in the second over, negotiating the early movement from Pakistan’s formidable new-ball pair.

Over 1 - NZ 3/0

Shaheen Afridi starts the over to Devon Young. There was no run; a classic new-ball delivery from the left-armer. He pitches on a good length just outside off, Young watchfully lets it pass through to the keeper, setting the early tone under these balmy conditions.

Then Afridi bowls to Young, which he puts away for 3 runs, slightly full, driven through covers, not quite timed but enough to pierce the field, but there’s drama here! Fakhar puts in a full-length dive to prevent the boundary, but he’s come up grimacing. The physio’s been called out and – yes – Fakhar’s going to leave the field. Kamran Ghulam jogs on as the substitute fielder. Not what Pakistan needed, losing a key player so early in this crucial encounter.

Now Conway will face his first ball with the score 3/0. Ready for the next delivery as Shaheen runs in again.

Four back to back dots see Shaheen end the first over after giving away three runs.

Anthems

The respective national anthems of the teams are being played as PCB chairman Naqvi, President Asif Zardari and his daughter MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari are in attendance.

President Asif Ali Zardari, his daughter MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and former cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed wave to the audience ahead of a Pakistan-New Zealand match at Karachi’s National Stadium on Feb 19, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan spent nearly a decade in the wilderness of international cricket after gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players. Top teams shunned Pakistan after the attack and it took the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) years to convince foreign counterparts that it was safe to visit.

Pakistan’s (L) and New Zealand’s (R) players stand for the national anthem before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. — AFP

After losing the hosting rights to the 2009 Champions Trophy, Pakistan was also ruled out as co-hosts of the 2011 World Cup.

View this post on Instagram

All seven teams, except India, will play in Pakistan for the current event in the three major cities.

Excited fans line up outside the stadium

Fans began gathering outside the main gate of the stadium a few hours before the tournament kicked off, excited to witness the Green Shirts perform on their home ground.

Undeterred by the scorching sunlight, fans eagerly wait to enter the stadium. — Abyan Amir

Fans, including kids, waiting in queues to witness the historic match. — Abyan Amir

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir. Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (ZIM)