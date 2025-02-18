E-Paper | February 18, 2025

India, Qatar aim to double trade to $28bn in five years

Anadolu Agency | Reuters Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 07:58pm
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (L) and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreements at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 18. — AFP
India and Qatar are targeting doubling their trade to $28 billion in the next five years and are exploring the signing of a free trade agreement, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

The two sides also discussed ways to broaden energy ties, a foreign ministry official told reporters.

The emir arrived in India on Monday and was earlier welcomed by PM Modi at the airport in New Delhi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The visit will further strengthen the bonds of India and Qatar,” he had said.

Officials said the Qatari leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation and it would be the second visit of the emir of Qatar to India.

Thani had earlier paid a state visit to India in March 2015.

The foreign ministry had said that the two countries have “deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect”, adding that the ties between the two countries have continued to strengthen.

