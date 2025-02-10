E-Paper | February 10, 2025

South Africa’s Breetzke hits record-breaking 150 in ODI debut against New Zealand in tri-nation series

AFP Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 02:18pm
South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke (L) and Jason Smith run between the wickets during the Tri-Nation series second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10. — AFP
South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke (C) jumps as New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell (R) dives to field the ball during the Tri-Nation series second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10. — AFP
New Zealand (R) and South Africa players stand for the national anthem before the start of their Tri-Nation series second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10. — AFP
Opener Matthew Breetzke scored 150 on Monday — the highest by anyone on ODI debut — as South Africa made 304-6 against New Zealand in the tri-nation series in Pakistan.

The 26-year-old’s brilliant 148-ball knock anchored the South African innings after they were sent in to bat at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Breetzke, who smacked 11 fours and five sixes, trumps the 148 made by Desmond Haynes for West Indies on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978.

Breetzke put on 37 for the opening stand with skipper Temba Bavuma (20) and another 93 for the second wicket with Jason Smith (41) to give South Africa an ideal platform.

Breetzke hit New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke for a boundary to reach three figures off 128 balls, becoming the fourth player from his country to hit a century on ODI debut.

Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi and Colin Ingram are the others. Breetzke cracked a six off fast bowler Ben Sears to post his 150 before being caught at mid-off by Michael Bracewell off Matt Henry in the 46th over.

Wiaan Mulder scored a 60-ball 64 with five fours and a six to ensure South Africa posted a 300-plus total.

Henry 2-59 and O’Rourke 2-72 were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers. South Africa were forced to give four debuts in this match as their top players were either active in a Twenty20 league back home or recovering from injuries.

New Zealand brought in opener Devon Conway for Rachin Ravindra, who was injured during their 78-run win over Pakistan, also in Lahore, on Saturday.

Pakistan are the third team in the tri-series, a warm-up event before it hosts the Champions Trophy starting February 19.

