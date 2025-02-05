E-Paper | February 05, 2025

4 killed, 5 injured in Sorab district traffic accident: hospital official

February 5, 2025

Four people died, while five others were injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Balochistan’s Sorab district, an official said.

Civil Hospital Sorab Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem Mastoi told Dawn.com, “The bodies of four people and five injured were moved to the government hospital after an accident took place on the Karachi-Quetta National Highway in the general area of Sorab.

“A woman was also among the injured and after providing immediate medical assistance, all of them were referred to the trauma centre in Quetta.”

MS Mastoi added that the accident happened when two passenger vehicles — one coming from Karachi while the other belonging to a local citizen of Sorab — collided.

“The condition of the injured is out of danger, while the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the police after necessary action, so that they could be given to the families,” Mastoi said.

Accidents resulting in the loss of life on the Quetta-Karachi highway are fairly common, mainly due to the violation of traffic rules.

In December, five people, including three women and a girl from the same family, were killed and one person was injured in Lesbela during a head-on collision between a car and a speeding truck on the highway.

In another incident, at least three people were burnt to death and 12 others were injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a motorcycle near Uthal.

Four members of a family died and four others suffered injuries in April last year in a head-on collision between a car and a passenger coach near Kalat.

