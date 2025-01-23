PM condemns atrocities by Indian army in held Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condem­ned the Indian army for its continued cruelty and oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming Pakis­tan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris until their right to self-determination as enshrined in relevant UN resolutions is realised.

Addressing the foundation-laying ceremony of the first Daanish School Science and Technology Centre of Exce­ll­ence in Bhimber, the souther­nmost district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), PM She­hbaz praised Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for his unparalleled steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause.

He expressed confidence that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not be in vain and that freedom would ultimately dawn in the occupied territory.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the people in occupied Kashmir, the prime minister focused on the importance of education as a tool of empowerment.

Lays foundation stone of Daanish School technology centre in Bhimber

“The people of occupied Kashmir are fighting for their freedom and will also feel joy knowing that their Kashmiri brothers are receiving high-quality education here [in AJK],” he remarked.

On domestic issues, the premier said his government had collectively addressed significant challenges, averting the threat of bankruptcy.

He asserted that measures taken by the government had led to a decline in inflation and interest rates, while exports and remittances had shown an upward trend. He added the World Bank allocated $20 billion for various development projects in Pakistan.

He underscored that Pakis­tan’s progress and prosperity were contingent on eradicating terrorism and eliminating political instability, which caused Rs190 billion losses daily to the nation. He lauded the sacrifices of the security forces in combating terrorism and vowed that conspirators against Pakistan would not succeed.

He described the establishment of Daanish Schools in AJK as a significant milestone, originally conceived for talented and intelligent students from less privileged families in remote areas of Punjab.

He announced plans to expand the network of these schools to other areas of AJK, such as Neelum and Poonch, ensuring separate, high-standard facilities for boys and girls.

The federal government would fully fund these institutions, he declared, directing the authorities to operationalise the schools within one year.

PM Shehbaz acknowle­d­ged the efforts of the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan in improving education and healthcare. He also hinted at establishing Daanish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq expr­e­ssed gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for what he called a transformative initiative in Bhimber.

He affirmed the enduring relationship between the people of Pakistan and AJK, rooted in shared faith and mutual support, and reiterated the commitment of Kashmiris to resist Indian state terrorism.

He accused India of using propaganda to distract from its human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Federal ministers Amir Muqam and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also addressed the gathering. On the occasion, PM Shehbaz warmly greeted the leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, shaking hands with each of them.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2025