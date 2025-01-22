E-Paper | January 22, 2025

ICC warns BCCI over refusal to have ‘Pakistan’ printed on Champions Trophy team kits: reports

Dawn.com Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 02:24pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against its refusal to have Pakistan printed on its team’s Champions Trophy kits as part of the tournament logo, state broadcaster PTV reported on Wednesday.

The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan from Feb 19 to March 9.

According to NDTV, the Indian board has been sent a firm message from the international cricket council in this regard, PTV reported.

“It is the responsibility of every team to add the tournament logo to their jerseys. All teams are obligated to comply with this rule,” NDTV reported.

The ICC has rejected the Indian board’s contention that it is not keen to have Pakistan written on its team kit as part of its host nation regulation, PTV reported.

“The Indian board has, in fact, been asked by ICC that the Indian team is obligated to have ‘Pakistan’ written on the kit as the nation is the original host for the tournament,” PTV said.

India, due to political strains with Pakistan, has not pla­yed any bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 2012-13 when a Misbah-ul-Haq-led squad toured India for a white-ball series.

While no Indian team has toured Pakistan after the 2008 Asia Cup, Pakistan teams in the meantime have been travelling to India for different ICC events.

To accommodate India in the eight-nation Champions Trophy, a two-way hybrid model has been adopted recently by the ICC with the consent of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI to hold all the Champions Trophy matches involving India in Dubai.

Under the same model, the Green Shirts will also not travel to India for any future ICC event in which India will hold Pakistan’s matches at a neutral venue.

Last week, questions arose about whether the Indian side or their captain Rohit Sharma will come to Pakistan to attend the Champions Trophy opening ceremony event.

On Monday, the PCB allayed fears about the readiness of the venues for this year’s Champions Trophy as it welcomed media for a tour of stadiums in Lahore and Karachi.

Champions Trophy 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Errant ECP
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Errant ECP

THE ECP has once again earned a detailed reprimand from the Supreme Court. That it still refuses to correct course is ominous
Fast-tracking M6
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Fast-tracking M6

GRAND infrastructure projects in Pakistan often progress at the pace of a bullock cart rather than a bullet train....
Gwadar airport
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Gwadar airport

THE air connectivity established by the inauguration of PIA flights between Karachi and Gwadar is a major step...
Trump 2.0
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Trump 2.0

Few have forgotten how disruptive Trump could be as president. There has been little indication that his 2nd term will be any different.
GB’s status
21 Jan, 2025

GB’s status

THE demand raised by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for constitutional clarity and provisional provincial status is...
Panda bond
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Panda bond

ISLAMABAD’S plans to raise $200m from China’s capital markets through the inaugural issue of a Panda bond this...