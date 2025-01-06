Shan Masood falls for 145 but Pakistan fight on against South Africa in second Test

Captain Shan Masood scored a battling 145 as Pakistan continued to defy hosts South Africa at tea on the fourth day of the second and final Test as they reached 398 for five following on at Newlands, but still trail by 23 runs on Monday.

Pakistan are effectively six wickets down after batter Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day and will hope to set some sort of target their bowlers can defend.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha are both unbeaten on 31 as they look to further frustrate their hosts in the final session.

This is already the highest-ever follow-on score by a visiting team in South Africa and it has been a hard slog for home bowlers on a flat wicket that is offering little assistance in terms of seam or turn.

After Pakistan began the day on 213 for one, South Africa picked up two wickets in the morning session, as Khurram Shahzad was caught by Keshav Maharaj at point off seamer Marco Jansen for 18.

Kagiso Rabada bowled Kamran Ghulam for 28, a delivery that nipped back off the wicket and crashed into the off-stump.

South Africa took the new ball shortly after lunch and that brought two more wickets, including the key scalp of Masood, who was trapped leg before wicket by 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka.

Saud Shakeel scored 23 before he was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram off Rabada.

The visitors are responding to South Africa’s massive first-innings score of 615, in which Ryan Rickelton (259), Temba Bavuma (106) and Verreynne (100) all scored centuries.

Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in their first innings and asked to follow on, but led by Masood are making a much better fight of it.

South Africa have already claimed their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lords from June 11-15, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first test by two wickets in Pretoria.