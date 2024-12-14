E-Paper | December 14, 2024

Bykea rider ‘shot dead by robbers’ in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 11:27am

KARACHI: A man was shot dead by robbers in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Friday afternoon, police and rescuers said.

The police said that Hussain Khalid, 39, was waiting on his motorbike near an under-construction building at Munawwar Chowrangi when armed motorcyclists emerged there, held him at gunpoint and snatched his cell phone.

When they were fleeing, the victim tried to follow them and they shot him and rode away.

Area SHO Pir Shabbir Haider said that Khalid suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

He said that the victim was said to be associated with the ride hailing and delivery service Bykea.

The officer said the victim’s cell phone could not be found, but his purse and the motorbike were not taken away.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024

