E-Paper | December 13, 2024

Nortje out as SA name squad for ODIs against Pakistan

Reuters Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 07:15am

JOHANNESBURG: South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje’s injury woes continued as he was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the Twe­n­ty20 International series and three One-day Intern­a­tionals against Pak­istan as they named a strong squad for the fixtures in the 50-over format.

Nortje was sidelined from September 2023 for nine months after suffering a stress fracture, although he recovered to play in the T20 World Cup where South Africa reached the final in June.

He has now suffered a toe injury that will leave him sidelined for the second and third T20 matches and the entire ODI series, which is an important warm-up for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

Scans on Wednesday revealed a fracture and Nortje will now consult doctors to determine what treatment is needed, a Cricket South Africa statement said.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as replacement for the remaining two T20 fixtures in Pretoria on Friday and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Having rested several of their regular players for the shortest format series against Pakistan, the big guns are back for the ODI games.

Batters Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram make a return along with all-rounder Marco Jansen, seamer Kagiso Rabada and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa have also included 18-year-old firebrand fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who gets a maiden 50-over call-up.

The series begins in Paarl on Tuesday.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...
General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...