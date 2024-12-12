Shahid, Imam guide Lions to big victory over Panthers

RAWALPINDI: Fast bowler Shahid Aziz took four wickets while captain Imam-ul-Haq and Hasan Nawaz made significant contributions with the bat to lead Nurpur Lions to an eight-wicket triumph over Lake City Panthers in their Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Lions chased down a modest 124-run target in 14.3 overs for the loss of two wickets after they were set up by Shahid’s potent 4-20 which rest­ricted Lake City Panthers to 123 all out in 19.2 overs. Shahid was declared player-of-the-match.

Imam and Hasan set up the win with a confident 79-run opening stand in 9.1 overs. Hasan hit three sixes and four boundaries in his 31-ball 44 while Imam’s 38-ball 45 had five hits to the rope. Pakistan U-19 batter Shahzaib Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 28 not out, cracking two sixes and a four.

With the win, Lions opened their account in the five-team competition after losing their first two games. Panthers have now lost two and won one in their three outings.

Earlier after being sent in to bat, Panthers lost opener Sharjeel Khan for five before Umar Siddiq, who scored a 28-ball 26 with two sixes and as many fours, added 45 for the second wicket with Haider Ali (26 off 20).

Shahid, Khushdil Shah (2-26) and Musa Khan (2-32) triggered a middle-order collapse which saw Panthers slumping from 62-1 to 99-6. It was Danish Aziz who rescued Pant­hers to a respectable total with a solid 27-ball 34.

