E-Paper | December 12, 2024

Shahid, Imam guide Lions to big victory over Panthers

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 07:04am
Panthers’ batter Umar Siddiq plays an innovative stroke during the Champions T20 Cup match against Lions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.—INP
Panthers’ batter Umar Siddiq plays an innovative stroke during the Champions T20 Cup match against Lions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.—INP

RAWALPINDI: Fast bowler Shahid Aziz took four wickets while captain Imam-ul-Haq and Hasan Nawaz made significant contributions with the bat to lead Nurpur Lions to an eight-wicket triumph over Lake City Panthers in their Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Lions chased down a modest 124-run target in 14.3 overs for the loss of two wickets after they were set up by Shahid’s potent 4-20 which rest­ricted Lake City Panthers to 123 all out in 19.2 overs. Shahid was declared player-of-the-match.

Imam and Hasan set up the win with a confident 79-run opening stand in 9.1 overs. Hasan hit three sixes and four boundaries in his 31-ball 44 while Imam’s 38-ball 45 had five hits to the rope. Pakistan U-19 batter Shahzaib Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 28 not out, cracking two sixes and a four.

With the win, Lions opened their account in the five-team competition after losing their first two games. Panthers have now lost two and won one in their three outings.

Earlier after being sent in to bat, Panthers lost opener Sharjeel Khan for five before Umar Siddiq, who scored a 28-ball 26 with two sixes and as many fours, added 45 for the second wicket with Haider Ali (26 off 20).

Shahid, Khushdil Shah (2-26) and Musa Khan (2-32) triggered a middle-order collapse which saw Panthers slumping from 62-1 to 99-6. It was Danish Aziz who rescued Pant­hers to a respectable total with a solid 27-ball 34.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2024

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...
Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...