Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed formally indicted on charges of ‘engaging in political activities’: ISPR

Former intelligence chief retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been formally indicted on “charges of engaging in political activities”, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

The development comes almost four months after the army announ­ced the arrest of and Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Gen Hameed, the previous head of the premier Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, on allegations of violating the Army Act.

According to a source, Gen Hameed was taken into custody from Rawalpindi when he was summoned for a meeting by a senior military official.

The move, prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society, shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

The army had cited a Nove­m­ber 2023 directive from the Supreme Court, which instructed Ka­n­­war Moeez Khan, own­er of Islamabad’s Top City housing society, to seek redressal of grievances against Gen Hameed thro­ugh relevant channels, including the Ministry of Defence, as the basis for initiating action against the former spymaster.

In a press release today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) recalled that the process of FGCM was initiated against Gen Hameed under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act on August 12.

“[…] And in first place Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s),” it stated.

“During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” the statement noted.

The May 9, 2023 incident refers to countrywide violent protests last year that were prompted by the arrest of former premier Imran Khan in a corruption case, during which approximately 40 public buildings and military installations were damaged.

“Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law,” the ISPR said.

The case against Gen Hameed

The management of Top City, a private housing scheme, had levelled grave allegations against Gen Hameed, claiming that he had orchestrated a raid on the offices and residence of its owner, Moeez Khan.

In November 2023, the SC had asked the owner of the housing society to approach the relevant quarters, including the defence ministry, for the redressal of his grievances against the former spymaster and his aides.

In its written order issued on Nov 14, 2023, the apex court had said: “The allegations are of an extremely serious nature, and if true, undoubtedly would undermine the reputation of the federal government, the armed forces, ISI, and Pakistan Rangers, therefore, they cannot be left unattended.”

In April this year, the military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the former ISI chief.

Media reports had said the committee was formed by the military as a gesture of self-accountability and was to be headed by a serving major general.

They had said the committee was formed in the light of directives of the SC and Ministry of Defence. The committee was to prepare its report in the light of its findings and present it to the relevant authorities, reports had said.

In March 2023, then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah had said a probe was underway against the ex-ISI boss and his brother over alleged corruption and accumulating assets beyond means.

In March 2024, a Rawalpindi court had sent retired naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed, brother of the former spymaster, to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Najaf, along with co-accused persons, had sought pre-arrest bail in a first information report (FIR) registered with the Anti-Corruption Esta­b­l­i­shment (ACE) in Rawalpindi. The FIR had alleged that former minister for mineral resources Hafiz Ammar Yasir acquired properties worth billions of rupees in the name of benamidars.

Petition

As per the petition, on May 12, 2017, the Pakistan Rangers and officials of the ISI raided the office of Top City and Moeez’s residence and took away valuables, including gold and diamond ornaments and money, in connection with a purported terrorism case.

The petition further stated that Gen Hameed’s brother Sardar Najaf mediated and tried to resolve the issue. After his acquittal, the petition claimed, Gen Hameed contacted Moeez through the latter’s cousin — a brigadier in the army — to arrange a meeting.

The petition claimed that during the meeting, Gen Hameed told the petitioner that he would return some of the items taken away during the raid except for 400 tola gold and cash.

The petition claimed that retired brigadier Naeem Fakhar and retired brigadier Ghaffar of the ISI allegedly “forced” the petitioner to “pay 4 crores in cash” and “sponsor a private AAP TV network for a few months”.

As per the petition, former ISI officials Irtaza Haroon, Sardar Najaf, Wasim Tabish, Zahid Mehmood Malik, and Mohammad Munir were also “involved in the illegal takeover of the housing society”.

