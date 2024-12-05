E-Paper | December 05, 2024

KP Governor Kundi assails PTI for ‘violent’ rhetoric amid absence from multi-party conference on Kurram

Arif Hayat Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 08:43pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at a multi-party conference on December 5. — DawnNews TV
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at a multi-party conference on December 5. — DawnNews TV

Lawmakers from various political parties on Thursday criticised the PTI for what they said was the party’s “rhetoric centred on violence and conflict”, as the party skipped a multi-party conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Last month, Kundi announced the conference in December to discuss various issues faced by the province, including terrorism.

The KP governor has repeatedly highlighted the province’s longstanding issues, including law and order, equitable distribution of resources, and financial rights.

Various matters, such as the peace and security of the province, its resources, and the province’s issues with the Centre, will be discussed, Kundi had said while speaking to reporters.

PTI had also skipped an MPC on October 7 which vowed all-out support for Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire a year after the catastrophic Israeli invasion.

At Thursday’s conference, Governor Kundi said that KP is not a prerogative of a certain political party.

“We extended an invitation to PTI but perhaps they are unable to talk about peace,” he said. “PTI has always talked about violence and bullets.”

He went on to say that the province’s chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur had said on the floor of the provincial assembly that he would buy ammunition and bullets.

The governor then lamented the loss of life in Kurram, and that the provincial government has not shown seriousness on the issue. The death toll from recent violence in Kurram has reached 130 while 186 people are injured following a November 21 ambush on civilian passenger convoys going from Parachinar to Peshawar.

On November 27, warring sides agreed to extend a week-long tenuous ceasefire, ending on Nov 30, for another 10 days despite sporadic incidents of violence.

“The federal and provincial governments have failed on the issue of law and order,” Kundi said at the conference, adding that more than 70 law enforcement officials have been killed.

Kundi announced that a political committee and technical committee will be established following the conference.

He noted that the province’s minerals are the right of the people, adding that all routes will be opened for Pak-Afghan trade.

“Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not be harassed in Islamabad and other provinces,” Kundi said.

PTI snubs KP governor’s invite for Kurram moot

PTI announced its decision not to attend the conference on Wednesday, saying that the PPP —which Kundi belongs to— was working with the federal government to get PTI banned and even got a resolution about it passed by the Balochistan Assembly.

PTI insisted that, unlike the PPP, it had a mandate from residents to rule KP and was performing its duties well.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed martial law
Updated 05 Dec, 2024

Failed martial law

Appetite for non-democratic systems of governance appears to be shrinking rapidly. Perhaps more countries are now realising the futility of rule by force.
Holding the key
05 Dec, 2024

Holding the key

IN the view of one learned judge of the Supreme Court’s recently formed constitutional bench, parliament holds the...
New low
05 Dec, 2024

New low

WHERE does one go from here? In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has barred...
Online oppression
Updated 04 Dec, 2024

Online oppression

Plan to bring changes to Peca is simply another attempt to suffocate dissent. It shows how the state continues to prioritise control over real cybersecurity concerns.
The right call
04 Dec, 2024

The right call

AMIDST the ongoing tussle between the federal government and the main opposition party, several critical issues...
Acting cautiously
04 Dec, 2024

Acting cautiously

IT appears too big a temptation to ignore. The wider expectations for a steeper reduction in the borrowing costs...