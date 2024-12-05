US businesses plead for supportive environment

ISLAMABAD: The American Business Council (ABC) has urged the government to create a supportive business environment.

An ABC delegation comprising representatives from nine leading US companies with operations in Pakistan met Commerce Minister Jam Kamal on Wednesday to discuss mutual issues concerning the business environment.

An official announcement from the commerce ministry said that the meeting focused on a range of key issues raised by the ABC delegation, including concerns related to high taxes, inflation, and the need for increased government support to foster a conducive business environment.

The delegation comprised representatives from DuPont, Cargill, PepsiCo, CocaCola, Philip Morris, AICT, IBM, PriceOye, and McDonald’s, alongside officials from the US Embassy.

They emphasised American companies’ significant role in Pakistan’s economy, particularly in terms of job creation and US investment.

Mr Kamal welcomed the delegation and assured them that the government was fully committed to addressing their concerns. He acknowledged the challenges faced by businesses in Pakistan, especially in light of inflation and other economic hurdles.

The minister expressed his confidence that the government is actively working on solutions to mitigate these issues and improve the economic landscape for both local and foreign investors. The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to continue dialogue and collaboration on key issues, paving the way for a more robust and dynamic trade relationship in the coming years.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2024