Romanian leftists win parliamentary election

BUCHAREST: Romanian centrist and leftist parties looked to have fended off a surge by the nationalist right in Sunday’s parliamentary election, as attention turned to a top court ruling on whether to annul the results of a presidential vote.

Romania, a European Union and Nato member, was thrown into turmoil by a shock result in the first round of the presidential vote on Nov 24. A little-known far-right candidate surged to victory, raising suspicions of outside meddling in the electoral process of a country that has been a staunch ally of Ukraine.

Romania’s Constitutional Court ordered a recount of the first round vote and is due to announce at 1500 GMT its decision on whether or not to validate the results of the presidential ballot.

If the court approves the result, independent far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu will face centre-right contender Elena Lasconi in a run-off vote on Dec 8.

Romanian electoral authority chief Toni Grebla said on Monday the recount of 9.46 million votes cast in the first round did not yield major differences.

Romanian authorities say the country is a key target for hostile actors such as Russia, and have accused video streaming platform TikTok of giving preferential treatment to one candidate. Both Russia and TikTok deny any wrongdoing.

