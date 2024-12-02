E-Paper | December 02, 2024

Cyclone Fengal toll rises to 20 in South Asia

AFP Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 03:38pm
Rescue personnel remove debris after landslide triggered by heavy rains after the landfall of cyclone Fengal, in Tiruvannamalai on Dec 2, 2024. — AFP
Rescue personnel remove debris after landslide triggered by heavy rains after the landfall of cyclone Fengal, in Tiruvannamalai on Dec 2, 2024. — AFP

The death toll from Cyclone Fengal’s fierce push through Sri Lanka and southern India reached 20 on Monday as downpours and flooding followed the storm’s wake after its winds calmed.

Fengal made landfall in India’s Tamil Nadu state on Saturday, bringing the highest 24-hour rainfall seen in 30 years to nearby Puducherry, before weakening to a normal low-pressure weather system by Monday morning.

More deaths were reported in Sri Lanka after Fengal skirted the island nation on Friday bringing intense rains that triggered landslides.

Sri Lanka’s disaster management agency said a total of 17 people had been killed in the country while nearly 470,000 others were taking shelter in temporary relief camps.

India recorded three deaths from electrocution as a result of the storm, Tamil Nadu disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told reporters late Saturday.

He did not give further details on what caused the deaths, adding that damage from the cyclone was otherwise “minimal”.

India’s disaster agency was also attempting to rescue a family of seven in the state feared trapped by a landslide, local media reports said on Monday.

Roads were flooded and schools were shut in parts of southern India with weather officials on Monday warning that there remained a risk of flash flooding.

Puducherry, a former French colony on India’s southern coast, received its highest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years after Fengal made landfall nearby, India’s weather department said.

Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific — are a regular and deadly menace in the northern Indian Ocean.

But scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world heats up due to climate change driven by burning fossil fuels.

Warmer ocean surfaces release more water vapour, which provides additional energy for storms, strengthening winds.

A warming atmosphere also allows them to hold more water, boosting rainfall. But better forecasting and more effective evacuation planning have dramatically reduced death tolls.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ban question
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

The ban question

Parties that want PTI to be banned don't seem to realise they're veering away from the very ‘democratic’ credentials they claim to possess.
5G charade
02 Dec, 2024

5G charade

THE government’s lofty plans for the 5G spectrum auction are an insult to the collective intelligence of the...
Syria offensive
02 Dec, 2024

Syria offensive

AFTER several years of relative calm, the Syrian civil war has begun to heat up again, with Idlib-based rebel...
Flying ban reversal
Updated 01 Dec, 2024

Flying ban reversal

Only the naive can expect the reinstatement of European operations to help restore PIA’s profitability.
Kurram conflict
01 Dec, 2024

Kurram conflict

DESPITE a ceasefire being in place, violence has continued in Kurram tribal district. The latest round of bloodshed...
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2024

World AIDS Day

IT is a travesty that, decades after HIV/AIDS first perplexed medics, awareness about the disease remains low in...