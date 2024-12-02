Romanians vote as far right hopes for breakthrough

BUCHAREST: Roma­nians flocked to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament with the far right tipped to gain ground, potentially heralding a shift in the foreign policy of the Nato country bordering Ukraine.

The parliamentary vote comes at a time of political turmoil sparked when a top court ordered a recount of the first round of the Nov 24 presidential election.

The first-round presidential ballot was won by Calin Georgescu, a little-known, far-right admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A run-off is slated for Dec 8.

Despite accusations of Russian influence and alleged interference via TikTok, Sunday’s parliamentary elections went ahead as planned.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 9pm, with an exit poll due to be published shortly afterward.

The first official results are expected later in the evening.

