E-Paper | November 26, 2024

Eight migrants drown off Greek island

Reuters Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 08:07am
A Greek Coast Guard ship takes part in a search and rescue operation following a shipwreck, where at least eight migrants drown off the island of Samos, Greece, November 25, 2024 — Reuters File Photo
A Greek Coast Guard ship takes part in a search and rescue operation following a shipwreck, where at least eight migrants drown off the island of Samos, Greece, November 25, 2024 — Reuters File Photo

ATHENS: Greece’s coastguard has found the bodies of eight migrants — six minors and two women — who drowned off the island of Samos, authorities said on Monday, in the second migrant shipwreck in the Aegean Sea this month.

Greek police found a further 36 people alive in the northern part of Samos, while three people, trapped in a rocky area of the island, were rescued by coast guard officers, the coast guard said. Aircraft and vessels assisted a search and rescue operation, it added.

According to a coastguard official, authorities were alerted to the incident by a non-governmental organisation and estimate that about 50 people had been on board the vessel that brought them off Samos.

Greece, in the southeast corner of the European Union, has long been a favoured gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

More than one million crossed from Turkiye to Greece’s outlying eastern islands in 2015-2016. Many have drowned while attempting the perilous journey on flimsy boats.

The number of arrivals later dropped before surging again last year. Greek Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides said Greece’s priority was to put an end to human trafficking networks which were putting profits above the lives of innocent people.

“I want to express my deep sorrow for the loss of eight people, among them six young children,” he said in a statement. “We will tackle the great problem of illegal immigration which has exceeded the limits of endurance of the European Union.” Four migrants died on Nov 6 after a boat sank off the island of Rhodes.

So far this year, about 54,000 migrants have reached Greece, the second largest number in southern Europe behind Italy. The vast majority of them arrived by sea, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram ceasefire
Updated 26 Nov, 2024

Kurram ceasefire

DESPITE efforts by the KP government to bring about a ceasefire in Kurram tribal district, the bloodletting has...
Hollow victory
26 Nov, 2024

Hollow victory

THE conclusion of COP29 in Baku has left developing nations — struggling with the mounting costs of climate...
Infrastructure schemes
26 Nov, 2024

Infrastructure schemes

THE government’s decision to finance priority PSDP schemes on a three-year rolling basis is a significant step...
Anti-women state
Updated 25 Nov, 2024

Anti-women state

GLOBALLY, women are tormented by the worst tools of exploitation: rape, sexual abuse, GBV, IPV, and more are among...
IT sector concerns
25 Nov, 2024

IT sector concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious plan to increase Pakistan’s IT exports from $3.2bn to $25bn in the ...
Israel’s war crimes
25 Nov, 2024

Israel’s war crimes

WHILE some powerful states are shielding Israel from censure, the court of global opinion is quite clear: there is...