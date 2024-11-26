E-Paper | November 26, 2024

Philippine VP labelled ‘mastermind’ of assassination plot

AFP Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 10:49am
Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte attends a legislative inquiry into her office’s use of public funds at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, Philippines, November 25, 2024 — Reuters File Photo
Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte attends a legislative inquiry into her office’s use of public funds at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, Philippines, November 25, 2024 — Reuters File Photo

MANILA: The Philippines justice department on Monday labelled Vice President Sara Duterte the “mastermind” of a plot to assassinate the country’s president, giving her five days to respond to a subpoena.

Duterte is being asked to explain herself in the wake of a blistering weekend press conference where she said she had instructed that President Ferdinand Marcos be killed should an alleged plot to kill her succeed.

“The government is taking action to protect our duly elected president,” Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres said at a Monday press briefing.

“The premeditated plot to assassinate the president as declared by the self-confessed mastermind will now face legal consequences.” Speaking to reporters an hour later, Duterte said she planned to respond to the subpoena. “I will gladly answer the questions they want to ask, but they must answer my questions as well,” she said.

“We’ll just talk there when I get the subpoena.” In his first public comments on the matter, Marcos earlier in the day vowed to “fight back” in the face of a threat he called “disturbing”.

The Marcos-Duterte alliance that swept to power in 2022 has collapsed spectacularly in the lead-up to next year’s mid-term elections, with both sides trading allegations of drug addiction.

Duterte, who is facing potential impeachment hearings, told reporters that she herself was the subject of an assassination plot and had instructed that Marcos be killed should it succeed.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024

