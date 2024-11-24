Despite court order, PTI protest convoys depart from Peshawar, Bannu, Punjab to capital

Amid mobile and internet suspensions, heavy security and court orders calling it “unlawful”, PTI geared up for its much-touted power show in Islamabad on Sunday.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24 (today), denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Since Imran’s arrest in August 2023 on several counts, his party has been holding protests across the country for his release and against the alleged rigging of the Feb 8 elections.

According to a Dawn.com correspondent in Islamabad, mobile internet services are down across the city, while major roads, including motorways, are blocked with containers.

Rallies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left for Islamabad early in the morning, according to the correspondent.

A heavy police contingent is present on the GT and motorway at Hassanabdal, Attock to stop the procession towards Islamabad.

Local MPAs and MNAs of their respective constituencies are leading their rallies and would join the rallies at Burhan near Hazara interchange, the correspondent said, citing PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai.

Several convoys are enroute to the capital, the party shared in multiple posts on X.

Among them are the convoy of PTI district president Peshawar Irfan Saleem, KP health minister Pakhtun Yar Khan’s convoy from Bannu, and a convoy led by KP minister Dr Amjad Ali.

Another post showed a convoy led by PTI South Punjab president Senator Aoun Abbas and party leader Zartaj Gul Wazir had departed for Islamabad.

A post by PTI on X called for protesters to carry signs and placards in English “in order to amplify our message globally.”

“Let our voices echo loud and clear as we stand united for justice, democracy, and a constitutional Pakistan!”

Internet tracking monitor Netblocks said in a post on X that WhatsApp has been restricted in Pakistan, according to a post from 1:07am.

“Live metrics show WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan corroborating reports of media sharing issues; the measure comes as authorities tighten security ahead of protests planned by opposition party PTI calling for the release of former PM Imran Khan,” the statement said.

On Saturday, the interior ministry said that WiFi and mobile internet services would be suspended only in areas with “security concerns” and remain operational as normal in the rest of the country.

Punjab in general and Lahore in particular came to a grinding halt on Saturday after the entire intercity bus operation — particularly routes leading to Islamabad and Rawalpindi — were suspended.

The security at Lahore railway station was beefed up after a huge number of passengers thronged it in a bid to reach to their destinations.

Also on Saturday, the Nat­io­nal Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) issued an alert for possible terrorist attacks during the PTI’s march towards Islamabad, reliable sources told Dawn.

According to sources, the alert was issued after “technical and human” intelligence gathered by the apex counter-terrorism body revealed that terrorists were planning “major activities” in big cities of Pakistan.

Multiple sources confir­med “necessary preparat­ions” by the terrorists in Afgh­a­n­istan, who “ent­ered into Pak­istan” on the night bet­ween Nov 19 and 20. They were expected to station themselves in big cities, the sources added.

The terrorists, whom the government and the military refer to as Fitna-al-Khawarij, will possibly target the PTI’s protest “for their vested interest”, as per the sources.

The Nacta has sugge­sted authorities ensure ex­t­reme vigilance and he­i­ghten security measu­res to prevent the att­ack.

On Friday, the government vowed to suppress the power show with full force, deploying massive security forces, enforcing a sweeping ban on gatherings, blocking highways and motorways and launching a crackdown on leaders and workers of the opposition party.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced that six key motorways would be closed for all types of traffic “due to maintenance” from Friday night, advising travellers to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

The motorways closed to traffic are: M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad, M2 from Lahore to Islamabad, M3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M11 from Sialkot to Lahore, and M14 from Yarik to Hakla.

Meanwhile, local autho­ri­­ties blocked bridges over the Chenab and Jhelum rivers in Gujrat district to restrict PTI protesters’ movement towards Islam­abad. The closure caused significant inconvenience to commuters who found themselves stuck in long queues of trucks and other vehicles on both sides of the rivers. Heavy containers and trolleys were parked on both sides of the bridges.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that PTI’s planned protest is unlawful and directed the federal government to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in the federal capital without disrupting public life, particularly as the Belarusian president is scheduled to arrive over the weekend with a high-profile delegation.

More to follow