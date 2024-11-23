E-Paper | November 23, 2024

Australia all out for 104 in first Test against India

Reuters Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 11:12am
Australia’s Mitchell Starc (2nd R) is assessed after he was hit on the helmet by a bouncer as teammate Josh Hazlewood (2nd L) drinks water on day two of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 23, 2024. — AFP
Australia’s Mitchell Starc (2nd R) is assessed after he was hit on the helmet by a bouncer as teammate Josh Hazlewood (2nd L) drinks water on day two of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 23, 2024. — AFP

Australia were bowled out for 104 on Saturday after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 11th five-wicket haul to help India to a 46-run lead at lunch on day two of the first Test in Perth.

Stand-in skipper Bumrah set the tone with his first ball of the morning, which pitched back-of-a-length and seamed away from left-hander Alex Carey to keeper Rishabh Pant.

On a mayhem-filled 17-wicket first day, India were bowled out for 150 in two sessions, but Bumrah inspired a magnificent comeback to have Australia reeling at 67-7 by stumps.

Debutant Harshit Rana claimed the second wicket of day two, bowling short and fast to tail-ender Nathan Lyon who could only slice the ball as far as KL Rahul at gully.

Overnight batsman Mitchell Starc, who went on to make 26, deprived Bumrah of a career-best haul when he edged between Pant and first slip, then threw caution to the wind slapping Rana to the midwicket fence.

Starc copped blows to the helmet and shoulder in a 112-ball stay, persevering and showing resilient intent that was missing from the recognised batsmen.

The 34-year-old combined for 25 runs with a cautious Josh Hazlewood, farming the strike when necessary.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

FORMER first lady Bushra Bibi’s video address to PTI followers has triggered a firestorm. Her assertion implying...
Kurram atrocity
Updated 22 Nov, 2024

Kurram atrocity

It would be a monumental mistake for the state to continue ignoring the violence in Kurram.
Persistent grip
22 Nov, 2024

Persistent grip

An audit of polio funds at federal and provincial levels is sorely needed, with obstacles hindering eradication efforts targeted.
Green transport
22 Nov, 2024

Green transport

THE government has taken a commendable step by announcing a New Energy Vehicle policy aiming to ensure that by 2030,...