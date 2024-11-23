Govt to ensure healthcare facilities for public: Punjab CM’s aide

GUJAR KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser on Health retired Maj Gen Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani has said the provincial government was taking steps to ensure the delivery of healthcare facilities to the public.

He was speaking during his visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Jhelum on Friday.

According to officials, his visit was part of the ‘Punjab Health Week’ being observed in all public hospitals province-wide. The CM's aide warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the delivery of health services to the patients.

Dr Kiyani said the objective behind organising three-day camp under ‘Punjab Health Week’ in all district headquarters (DHQ) hospitals, tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals, rural health centres (RHCs) and basic health units (BHUs) across the province was to provide healthcare facilities to the people including free diagnostic tests for different ailments including HIV, TB, diabetes, and hepatitis.

He said the PML-N-led government believed in improving the lives of the people, and such initiatives were part of it.

Moreover, the provincial health adviser expressed his satisfaction with the facilities being provided to the patients at DHQ Jhelum and directed the hospital staff to work diligently.

Mr Kayani also visited THQ Hospital Pind Dadan Khan on Friday evening.

On the other hand, THQ Gujar Khan secured second position in the competition in Rawalpindi district for providing the best facilities to visitors during the three-day camp.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2024