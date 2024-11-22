E-Paper | November 22, 2024

India slump to 51-4 at lunch on day one of first test against Australia

Reuters | AFP Published November 22, 2024 Updated November 22, 2024 10:47am
Australia’s paceman Mitchell Starc (C) and teammates waits for the third umpire decision on India’s KL Rahul during the first day of the third first Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2024. — AFP
Australia removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal for ducks in a stunning morning session to leave India reeling on 51 for four at lunch on the opening day of the first test in Perth on Friday.

The tourists, who won the toss, omitted spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in favour of Washington Sundar, with the new-look side also missing regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who recently welcomed his second child, and an injured Shubman Gill.

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc needed just eight balls to give his side a dream start to the five-test series, sending 22-year-old Jaiswal on his way after a mistimed drive squirted to debutant Nathan McSweeney at gully.

Padikkal endured 23 balls on a probing length before nicking paceman Josh Hazlewood to keeper Alex Carey, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease and, with him, the loudest cheers of the morning.

It took an hour for KL Rahul (26) to hit his first boundary, accidentally edging a short Pat Cummins delivery while trying to leave, as Australia strangled the tourists for space in conditions conducive to seamers.

In the 17th over Hazlewood earned the wicket of veteran Kohli (five), who has not scored a century in 16 months, with a gem which reared up and flew off the edge to first slip.

The carnage continued when Starc picked up his second wicket on review, a disgruntled Rahul forced to depart after the third umpire judged that the ball was edged to Carey before bat brushed pad.

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel entered the lunch break unbeaten on 10 and four.

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

