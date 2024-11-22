Third-party validation of all procurements ordered

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities on Thursday to ensure third-party validation and quality insurance in all government procurements.

Presiding over a meeting to review good governance and public procurements, the prime minister also directed the authorities to bring reforms in the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and purge the authority of any influence.

“Procurement of services, in a transparent way, is the top priority of the government,” the prime minister said, adding that ensuring transparency in the government institutions’ procurement would help build the foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan.

The PM ordered the establishment of a committee, separate from the procurement agency, to address complaints related to the procurement process.

He also stressed the need to appoint qualified, professional and experienced experts at the PPRA on merit.

The prime minister instructed all government departments to use e-procurement (e-PADS), besides establishing special procurement cells in government departments for purchasing and acquiring services.

The prime minister said that transparency in government affairs is essential for national development.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that the review of the PPRA Ordinance and related rules and regulations had been completed, and the amendments would soon be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

The meeting was informed that these amendments would ensure transparency in the procurement process and align them with contemporary requirements.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Che­ema, Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PPRA Board members, the World Bank country director and other relevant high officials attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2024